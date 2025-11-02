Wan Noor in Hungary, ready to clarify border issue after Cambodia visit

Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, who also serves as president of the King Prajadhipok's Institute (KPI) departed from Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Saturday night (November 1) for an official visit to Hungary from November 2 to 6, 2025, at the invitation of the Hungarian Parliament.
The delegation includes members of the KPI Council, Assoc Prof Isara Sereewatthanawut, secretary-general of the Institute, senior parliamentary officials, and a media team from the Parliament Radio and Television Station.
This visit follows previous exchanges between the two legislatures, notably the official visit to Thailand by the Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament during the tenure of former Thai Parliament President Chuan Leekpai, when Isara served as his secretary.
A key highlight of the trip will be a bilateral meeting between Wan Noor and László Kövér, Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, in Budapest. The Thai delegation will also tour the Hungarian Parliament Building, an architectural landmark on the banks of the Danube River, recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.
Both sides are expected to discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation and developing institutional systems, reflecting the legislature’s role as one of the three fundamental pillars of democracy worldwide.
In addition to the meeting with Speaker Kövér, Wan Noor is also scheduled to pay courtesy calls on Hungary’s Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Public Administration and Regional Development, whose role parallels that of Thailand’s Interior Ministry.
During the ongoing official visit to Hungary, the KPI is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Christian Democratic Institute (CDI), an organisation dedicated to advancing democratic development in Christian-majority countries.
The signing ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, will be witnessed by Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor in his capacity as President of the KPI Council.
The CDI plays a significant role in promoting traditional Christian moral and cultural values in European and global political spheres. Its activities include fostering collaboration between social and political organisations with similar ideologies and building youth networks committed to advancing democracy and civic participation.
The Thai parliamentary delegation and KPI representatives will also visit two academic institutions in Budapest for research exchanges and study programmes:
Just days before the arrival of Thailand’s parliamentary delegation, Khuon Sudary, president of Cambodia’s National Assembly, made an official visit to Hungary from October 24–28, a trip that drew attention for its timing and political undertone.
The visit came despite Thailand’s parliamentary trip, led by Wan Muhamad Noor and members of the KPI, having been scheduled months in advance.
During her stay, Sudary met key figures from both Hungary’s executive and legislative branches and took the opportunity to brief Hungarian counterparts on the Thai–Cambodian peace agreement recently signed in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, witnessed by US President Donald Trump.
She reportedly told Hungarian officials that the peace accord reflected the Cambodian leadership’s desire for stability, crediting Hun Sen, president of Cambodia’s Senate, for his central role in achieving the deal.
Sudary previously made headlines in July at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting, where she tearfully accused Thailand of using chemical weapons against Cambodia, claims that Thai Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor strongly rejected as “false and based on fake news.”
Cambodian media framed her Hungary visit as part of preparations to mark 70 years of diplomatic relations between Hungary and Cambodia.
Reports indicate that the visit received little attention from Hungarian mainstream media, with most coverage coming from Cambodian outlets and state-run publicity channels. Analysts suggested the limited interest might be due to Hungary’s long holiday weekend and ongoing domestic political issues.
Hungarian online media carried brief mentions of the Cambodian delegation’s visit but made no reference to border disputes with Thailand or to the peace accord’s details.
Speaking to Nation TV en route to Budapest, Wan Muhamad Noor said he was aware of Sudary’s recent visit but did not expect any complications. “If there are any distorted or inaccurate references concerning the Thai–Cambodian border issue, I am ready to provide correct information immediately,” he said.
Assoc Prof Isara added that Hungary has consistently maintained a pro-peace stance in international forums. “We see no reason for concern,” he said, adding that the Thai parliamentary visit’s main focus is on legislative cooperation and democratic development, not border matters.
“However, if questions arise regarding the peace accord or related topics, both the Parliament President and I are fully prepared to explain them,” he affirmed.