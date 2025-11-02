Wan Noor in Hungary, ready to clarify border issue after Cambodia visit

Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, who also serves as president of the King Prajadhipok's Institute (KPI) departed from Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Saturday night (November 1) for an official visit to Hungary from November 2 to 6, 2025, at the invitation of the Hungarian Parliament.

The delegation includes members of the KPI Council, Assoc Prof Isara Sereewatthanawut, secretary-general of the Institute, senior parliamentary officials, and a media team from the Parliament Radio and Television Station.

This visit follows previous exchanges between the two legislatures, notably the official visit to Thailand by the Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament during the tenure of former Thai Parliament President Chuan Leekpai, when Isara served as his secretary.

A key highlight of the trip will be a bilateral meeting between Wan Noor and László Kövér, Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, in Budapest. The Thai delegation will also tour the Hungarian Parliament Building, an architectural landmark on the banks of the Danube River, recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.

Both sides are expected to discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation and developing institutional systems, reflecting the legislature’s role as one of the three fundamental pillars of democracy worldwide.