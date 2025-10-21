Cambodia postpones bilateral talks with Thailand indefinitely without giving reason

The Cambodian parliamentary delegation has unexpectedly postponed its planned bilateral meeting with the Thai delegation at the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva indefinitely, without providing any reason.

The meeting had been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time in Geneva, at the Geneva International Conference Centre (CICG), where the IPU Assembly is taking place from October 19–23. Both delegations are attending the meeting: the Thai side led by Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Cambodian side led by Ouch Borith, Second Vice President of the Senate and the country’s second-highest-ranking leader after Hun Sen.



Meeting called off less than an hour before schedule

Less than an hour before the meeting was due to start, the Cambodian delegation informed their Thai counterparts that the bilateral discussion would be postponed indefinitely, without citing any cause.

The meeting had originally been initiated by Cambodia itself, which earlier raised concerns with Martin Chungong, Secretary-General of the IPU, regarding Thai media reports that allegedly portrayed Cambodia in a negative light. In response, the IPU Secretary-General offered to mediate a meeting between both sides to promote understanding and cooperation.