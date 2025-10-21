Cambodia postpones bilateral talks with Thailand indefinitely without giving reason

The Cambodian parliamentary delegation has unexpectedly postponed its planned bilateral meeting with the Thai delegation at the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva indefinitely, without providing any reason.
The meeting had been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time in Geneva, at the Geneva International Conference Centre (CICG), where the IPU Assembly is taking place from October 19–23. Both delegations are attending the meeting: the Thai side led by Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Cambodian side led by Ouch Borith, Second Vice President of the Senate and the country’s second-highest-ranking leader after Hun Sen.
Less than an hour before the meeting was due to start, the Cambodian delegation informed their Thai counterparts that the bilateral discussion would be postponed indefinitely, without citing any cause.
The meeting had originally been initiated by Cambodia itself, which earlier raised concerns with Martin Chungong, Secretary-General of the IPU, regarding Thai media reports that allegedly portrayed Cambodia in a negative light. In response, the IPU Secretary-General offered to mediate a meeting between both sides to promote understanding and cooperation.
On October 20, during an official courtesy call, Martin Chungong personally invited Wan Noor to join the meeting with the Cambodian delegation, aiming to restore goodwill and maintain dialogue.
Wan Noor accepted the invitation on the condition that discussions would remain strictly within the legislative framework — between the parliaments only — and not extend into executive or governmental matters.
The Cambodian side had earlier stipulated that the bilateral discussion be closed to the media, permitting only a brief photo session before the talks began. Both sides appeared ready to meet under these terms, until the Cambodian delegation suddenly called off the appointment without any further explanation.
Observers noted the irony that Cambodia itself had requested the bilateral meeting through the IPU Secretary-General, only to later withdraw without notice.
Another point of contention emerged over media coverage. While Cambodian representatives accused Thai media of reporting negatively, Thai outlets had in fact reported factual developments at the IPU sessions. Meanwhile, Cambodian media published inaccurate accounts, including one claiming that during the ASEAN+3 meeting, it was the Thai delegation that approached Cambodia for a handshake, when in reality it was the Cambodian representatives who initiated the gesture.
The incident has drawn attention among IPU delegates, with many noting that Cambodia’s abrupt withdrawal — without reason — could further strain the atmosphere of regional parliamentary diplomacy.