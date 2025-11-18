Supreme Court cites four key points in ordering Thaksin to pay 17.6bn baht tax bill

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to settle a long-disputed 17.6-billion-baht tax bill in the controversial Shin Corp share tax case, overturning earlier verdicts by the lower courts.

The court ruled that the Revenue Department’s assessment of the tax arising from the Shin Corp share sale was lawful.

The verdict can be summarised across four key issues:



Issue 1: No need for a new Constitutional Court ruling

The Supreme Court’s Taxation Division noted that the Constitutional Court has already ruled that the announcement of the Council for Democratic Reform under Constitutional Monarchy (CDRM) did not conflict with the 2007 Constitution.

Since Thaksin requested that the Constitutional Court reconsider the same issue under the 2017 Constitution, the Supreme Court held this was a repetitive request and saw no grounds to refer the matter again.



Issue 2: Revenue officers lawfully summoned Panthongtae and Pintongta

The court found that Revenue officers legally summoned Thaksin’s son and daughter — Panthongtae and Pintongta Shinawatra — within the time limits of Section 19 of the Revenue Code.

Both were considered income earners liable for personal income tax from the Shin Corp share transaction, and under Section 797 of the Civil and Commercial Code, they were acting as agents on behalf of Thaksin.

Therefore, any legal act they undertook in relation to the shares bound Thaksin as principal.