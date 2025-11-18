112 case and 17.6bn-baht tax ruling seen as moves to weaken Thaksin and curb Pheu Thai ahead of 2026 election

• Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra faces renewed legal pressure after the OAG appealed his Section 112 case and the Supreme Court reinstated a 17.6-billion-baht tax bill linked to the Shin Corp share sale.

• Analysts say the twin legal battles are viewed by some political observers as mechanisms used by the “deep state” to block Thaksin’s early release and limit his political influence ahead of the next general election.

• Thaksin’s one-year prison term is seen as diminishing Pheu Thai’s organisational strength, reducing its chances of returning as the leading party in forming the next government.

The latest developments surrounding Thaksin Shinawatra came shortly after Itthiporn Kaewthip assumed office as the new attorney-general. Reports suggest he approved the OAG’s decision to appeal the criminal court’s acquittal in Thaksin’s Section 112 and Computer Crime Act case.

The Criminal Court had dismissed the charges on August 22, 2025, but on September 9, 2025, Thaksin was ordered back into prison to serve his one-year sentence after earlier receiving a royal pardon that reduced his sentence from eight years to one.

This legal development coincided with a major political shift: the fall of the Pheu Thai-led administration and the rise of Anutin Charnvirakul as the new prime minister under a blue-camp coalition — Pheu Thai’s main rival.

Although the OAG’s Section 112 review committee had earlier voted 8–2 not to appeal, it was later clarified that the attorney-general alone has the statutory authority to decide.