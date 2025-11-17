Test of 2026 election momentum: Nationalism vs ‘With us, no grey’

With public momentum building, several People’s Party MPs — Chutiphong Pipoppinyo, Parit Wacharasindhu, Thanadet Pengsuk and others — rallied under Teng’s leadership to pressure PM Anutin not to leave the issue solely to the security agencies.

Seeing an opportunity to convert national attention into electoral capital, the People’s Party launched its first official 2026 campaign: “With us, no grey.”

The surge was strengthened by disclosures from celebrities, whistleblowers and senior police officers about politicians and officers aiding scam syndicates.

On October 25, 2025, Teng unveiled the party’s policy clusters for the 2026 election:

With us, no grey – policies targeting crime suppression, scam networks, grey capital, corruption and transparent governance With us, better quality of life – welfare, environment, and modern security policy With us, a new economy – new economic engines and investment With us, democracy – political reform, constitution, military reform, civil liberties, decentralisation and judicial improvements With us, Thailand has a future – public-administration reform, upskilling and capacity building for citizens

Teng insisted:



“Everyone knows these problems have existed for years. Now is the time to stop ignoring them. With our detailed policies, capable team and political will, the People’s Party will deliver. We’ve worked hard as opposition, and people can trust we will work even harder in government.”

A key point is that the “With us, no grey” campaign allows People’s Party to avoid clashing head-on with the nationalist wave fuelled by escalating Thai–Cambodian border tensions. The party had earlier been criticised for questioning the military’s actions in the border conflict, leading some to accuse People’s Party of being unpatriotic or lacking empathy for injured soldiers. These views hurt the party’s popularity among nationalist-leaning voters.

By contrast, “With us, no grey” is not about territorial nationalism but about cracking down on grey capital and political actors laundering money through Cambodia-based scam networks. The Cambodian angle here is about transnational crime — not land disputes — and aligns People’s Party with global efforts to dismantle scam syndicates.

Thus, the People’s Party positions itself as tough on scammers and grey networks, including those with links to Cambodian operations.

Still, avoiding the nationalist fault line is difficult. People’s Party’s ideological DNA — rooted in questioning military power — continues to place it in opposition to nationalist narratives.

One example is the recent criticism from Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of the Thai Pakdee Party, who posted on Facebook under the hashtag #ชาตินิยมยังดีกว่าชังชาติ (NationalismIsBetterThanAntiNation). He claimed he was relieved Teng was not prime minister, questioning how Teng would deal with Cambodian aggression and implying that Teng would need permission from the United States before acting. He further accused Teng of mocking those who love and defend the nation.

Warong’s post followed Teng’s comments criticising PM Anutin for indefinitely suspending the peace declaration, arguing that Thailand should push the United States, ASEAN and the international community to exert diplomatic pressure—even while expressing sorrow for Thai soldiers injured by landmines.

Earlier images of Teng criticising the Paetongtarn Shinawatra government for granting the military full authority during the border clashes, and the subsequent criticism from several People’s Party MPs, entrenched the perception among some voters that People’s Party stands opposite the nationalist wave.

In this context, the People’s Party’s core strategy is to keep the “With us, no grey” narrative alive until election day — and to ensure every MP candidate is thoroughly vetted to avoid even the slightest “grey” stain. The party is acutely aware that elections are a period of fierce exposés and accusations; the campaign must withstand scrutiny to be credible.

Above all, People’s Party must navigate the nationalist sentiment, which remains volatile. Any misstep could ignite a rapid backlash.

This sets the stage for two powerful narratives — nationalism versus “With us, no grey” — to clash head-to-head in the 2026 election. The battle lines are drawn. Wait and see.