Supreme Court Rules Thaksin Must Pay THB 17.6 Billion Tax Bill After Two-Decade Legal Fight

Thai ex-PM ordered to pay 17.6 billion baht tax debt on Shin Corp share sale; his estimated 72.5 billion baht overseas fortune deemed sufficient to cover the historical fine.

The financial holdings of Thailand’s former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, have come under intense scrutiny following a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court that ordered him to settle a long-disputed tax debt totalling 17.6 billion baht (approximately US$ 486 million).

The judgement, delivered on 17 November 2025 in the "Shin Corp Share Tax" case, sent fresh tremors through the political and business communities.

The Supreme Court reversed the decisions of the lower courts, ruling that the Revenue Department’s assessment on the 17.6 billion baht share sale was lawful.

This final judicial confirmation means the former leader must pay the tax, plus penalties and surcharges.

The decision immediately raised questions over the stability of Thaksin’s financial empire and whether his accumulated wealth—much of it held offshore—would be sufficient to cover the enormous liability.