Natthaphong urges voters to choose wisely on Feb 8, calls for a ‘people’s government’

At the Bangkok Youth Center (Thai-Japanese) on the evening of January 17, 2026, Nation Group hosted the “Nation Election 2026 DEBATE: The Crossroads”, bringing together representatives from political parties to present their visions ahead of the February 8 election.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party and the party’s No.1 prime ministerial candidate, used the debate stage to call on voters to reflect carefully on their choice, saying the ballot cast on February 8 would determine what kind of government Thailand ends up with.

He said voters should imagine what their vote would translate into once it leaves the ballot box. “Every option on this debate stage—and those not on this stage—means something,” he said. “If you don’t choose well enough, you’ll get the same-looking government again: ministers allocated through factional quotas, with seven or eight MPs producing one minister, each running their own fiefdom with budgets and interests of their own. But if the People’s Party receives enough support, I’m confident we can form a people’s government together.”

Natthaphong said the People’s Party is currently the only party that has already unveiled its real management team for almost every ministry and is fully prepared on policy. Beyond the first 100 days, he said, the party is planning for the full four-year term.