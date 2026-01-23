Anutin: No unwanted incidents, don’t overindulge in social media

On January 23, at Impact Muang Thong Thani, Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, commented on the recent campaigning activities of the Pheu Thai Party in Udon Thani, describing it as the “capital of red-shirt supporters.” When asked if this would affect Bhumjaithai, Anutin remarked that each party has its ties to its own areas, which is completely within their rights.
He pointed out that when Bhumjaithai campaigns in Buriram, the province where the party originated, it’s not seen as strange, and everyone is proud to speak about their origins. He also emphasized that the response from the crowd at rallies is a key motivator for candidates.
When asked about pre-election polling, Anutin stated that he was not focused on polls but enjoyed organic campaigning. He said that over the past 2-3 weeks, he had the chance to listen to the suggestions of the people and felt that this provided direct benefits to the public. He also noted that if the government can achieve this, it benefits all sectors and creates happiness for everyone.
Regarding the speculation that Pheu Thai might surprise the election outcome, Anutin simply responded, "That sounds a bit scary."
A reporter then asked why the Prime Minister had used the Thai-Cambodian issue in his campaign but had not raised the issue of cancelling MOU 43-44. Anutin replied that as Prime Minister, one must always consider the country’s interests before speaking.
He added that making statements simply for entertainment purposes would be irresponsible to the nation's dignity and could be misinterpreted as a statement from the Prime Minister. He chose to be cautious in his words and did not bring these topics into his campaign. He clarified that the main focus of Bhumjaithai’s campaign is on improving the economy, ensuring good livelihoods for the people, and increasing trust in the country from both investors and tourists.
When asked about the growing rumors that there might be no elections, Anutin confirmed that there would be elections and advised the public not to get too caught up in social media.
He reassured that the Election Commission and the Ministry of the Interior had already discussed all necessary measures to ensure a smooth election process. If any unwanted incidents or problems arose, the Ministry of the Interior had plans in place to handle the situation and ensure the election proceeds without issues.
Finally, Anutin commented on the organic campaigning style, saying he wasn't concerned with whether it would sway voters but was simply happy to campaign in this manner, acknowledging that he doesn’t excel at everything.