Anutin: No unwanted incidents, don’t overindulge in social media

On January 23, at Impact Muang Thong Thani, Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, commented on the recent campaigning activities of the Pheu Thai Party in Udon Thani, describing it as the “capital of red-shirt supporters.” When asked if this would affect Bhumjaithai, Anutin remarked that each party has its ties to its own areas, which is completely within their rights.

He pointed out that when Bhumjaithai campaigns in Buriram, the province where the party originated, it’s not seen as strange, and everyone is proud to speak about their origins. He also emphasized that the response from the crowd at rallies is a key motivator for candidates.

When asked about pre-election polling, Anutin stated that he was not focused on polls but enjoyed organic campaigning. He said that over the past 2-3 weeks, he had the chance to listen to the suggestions of the people and felt that this provided direct benefits to the public. He also noted that if the government can achieve this, it benefits all sectors and creates happiness for everyone.

Regarding the speculation that Pheu Thai might surprise the election outcome, Anutin simply responded, "That sounds a bit scary."

A reporter then asked why the Prime Minister had used the Thai-Cambodian issue in his campaign but had not raised the issue of cancelling MOU 43-44. Anutin replied that as Prime Minister, one must always consider the country’s interests before speaking.