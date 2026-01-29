Pita comeback, Rukchanok fever: People’s Party ramps up Orange momentum before Feb 8 vote

In that framing, the People’s Party is no longer in the old “battle mode” of slogans such as “With us, no uncles”, but in a more compromise-ready mode aimed at forming a government. Even so, while the party continues to urge voters to back it strongly enough to form a single-party government, that remains a tougher challenge than it sounds.

As a result, the party is sending two messages at once: on one hand, it calls for voters to choose the People’s Party to form a government on its own; on the other, when asked about potential coalition partners, it does not shut the door—saying it can work with any party, with key conditions. It insists it must be the number-one party, it will not join with the Klatham Party under any circumstances, and it will no longer support Anutin as prime minister.

Yet “The Professionals” campaign appears, for many, to have largely fallen flat. While the experts presented may be genuinely accomplished in their fields, they tend to be behind-the-scenes figures with limited public recognition—diluting the campaign’s impact and reducing the buzz around it.

Adding to this, the party’s own internal polling, as cited in this account, suggests it remains around 150 MPs, plus or minus—similar to the 2023 level and still short of what it would need to win decisively. That has driven what it describes as a necessary “reset” using two final trump cards:

Bringing Pita back from abroad to campaign in the final stretch. His appearance on January 25 at Samyan Mitrtown reportedly received a positive response—though not at the peak intensity of 2023’s “Pita fever”. Reigniting the Social Security reform debate. Within the party, the two MPs most closely associated with pushing this issue have been Rukchanok Srinork and Sahassawat Kumkong, a Chon Buri candidate. They have pursued the topic for nearly a year, and with other campaigns failing to gain traction, the party has now turned Social Security into a last major rallying theme—hoping to convert the roughly 24 million insured people into a decisive voter base.

This second card has proven particularly powerful, generating significant attention across multiple media outlets.

Whether these two “final cards” can carry the People’s Party across the line—delivering Government House and elevating party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut to the position of the country’s 33rd prime minister—will be decided on February 8.