Anutin denies Cambodia talks claim as Thailand-Vietnam ties advance





1. Thailand highlights successful visit and close leadership ties

To Lam thanked the Thai government for the warm welcome extended to him during his visit to Thailand, which he described as highly successful and warmly received by people in both countries.

He also welcomed Anutin’s visit to Vietnam, saying it was important for maintaining the momentum of cooperation between the two countries.

Anutin thanked the Vietnamese president for receiving him and hosting a luncheon. In a friendly exchange, he said he had become more punctual over the past two weeks because he had been using the watch given to him by To Lam during the Vietnamese president’s visit to Thailand.

The prime minister said the talks in Bangkok had produced significant business cooperation, while Thai people had widely praised the Vietnamese president and his spouse.

Anutin also said his delegation included nine ministers and all commanders-in-chief of the armed forces, reflecting Thailand’s intention to upgrade cooperation with Vietnam in every dimension.

2. Trade target and Three Connects strategy pushed forward

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing the Thailand-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership.

To Lam proposed that ministers and relevant agencies from both countries meet more closely through existing cooperation mechanisms, particularly the Thailand-Vietnam Joint Cabinet Retreat, while pushing ahead with the Three Connects strategy.

The two sides also discussed their shared trade target of US$25 billion, before expanding it to US$50 billion in the future.

Anutin confirmed that Thailand was ready to support the Three Connects strategy, particularly cooperation on the green economy and efforts to reach the Net Zero target.

He expressed confidence that bilateral trade could reach US$25 billion this year and had the potential to expand to US$30 billion in the near future.

3. Security and law-enforcement cooperation discussed

To Lam proposed developing security cooperation mechanisms between Thailand and Vietnam, covering the armed forces, security agencies and maritime authorities.

He also raised the possibility of an extradition treaty and cooperation to address the issue of people staying illegally in Thailand.

Anutin said the participation of Thailand’s defence minister and all armed forces chiefs in the Vietnam visit reflected the country’s seriousness about strengthening security cooperation.

He proposed setting up a 2+2 consultation mechanism between the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries.

Thailand also reaffirmed that it would not allow its territory to be used for activities against friendly countries and was ready to fully enforce the law. It also supported convening a joint working group on the issue as soon as possible.

5. Thai investors’ concerns raised

Anutin raised concerns from Thai businesses that have operated in Vietnam for more than 30 years, particularly over regulatory changes and law enforcement that could affect business operations.

He also referred to cases in which some companies were still awaiting contractual payments.

To Lam said the Vietnamese government attached importance to Thai investors, describing them as leading companies that had played an important role in Vietnam’s economic development.

He stressed that Vietnam would not enforce laws retroactively and had instructed relevant agencies to listen to investors and work closely to resolve their problems.

5. Twelve cranes to symbolise Thai-Vietnam friendship

Thailand also confirmed its readiness to provide 12 cranes to Vietnam within this year as a symbol of friendship, cooperation on natural resource conservation and close people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The gesture reflects the shared vision of “joining hands and growing together” in a concrete way.

The government’s clarification over Anutin’s brief exchange with Hun Manet came alongside the broader Vietnam mission, which focused on regional cooperation, trade, investment, security and the long-term Thailand-Vietnam partnership rather than any separate Thailand-Cambodia negotiation.

NationTV, Komchadluek