Anutin and Zhao set four priorities for stronger Thai-China ties

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress, agreed in Beijing on Monday (July 20) to advance cooperation across four priority areas as the two countries marked 51 years of diplomatic relations.

The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People at 9.30am local time. Before the talks, Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in Tiananmen Square.

Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek reported that both sides had reaffirmed their commitment to carrying forward the longstanding friendship between Thailand and China.

They also agreed to pursue practical cooperation in emerging sectors, including artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, space technology and sustainable environmental management, while strengthening ties between the two countries’ legislatures.