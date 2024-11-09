Thai bodybuilders grab four gold on opening day of world championships

Thai bodybuilders won four gold medals, five silver and two bronze on the first day of the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships on Friday (November 8).

The event is being held at Canareef Resort in the Maldives until November 11.

Ten Thai bodybuilders competed on the first day in 19 categories. Jiraphan Pongkham, who won a gold medal in the last SEA Games in Vietnam, secured the country’s first gold in the men’s under-60kg class.

Surasak Panreung won the gold in men’s master class for those aged 40-49, in the under-80kg.

Kanticha Sichan won two gold medals – in the women’s fitness class for under-21 years, and the open class.

Somid Sumethowechakul won the silver in the master class for those aged 50-59, under-80kg, and a bronze in the men’s under-70kg.

Wanchai Kanjanaphimai won the silver in men’s fitness class under-170cm, while Jintramont Thaweemetheechote and Siriporn Sornchuay won the silver and bronze in the women’s fitness class for those under-165cm, respectively. Jintramont later won another silver in women’s under-21 years.

Jiratha Juthanichkant won the silver in the women’s under-55kg.

Twelve Thai athletes will compete on Saturday.