Thai FA Chief Vows Legal Action Over THB 360 Million Debt

Nualphan "Madam Pang" Lamsam, President of the Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand), has announced her intention to pursue legal action against her predecessors over a 360 million baht debt incurred from a lost court case.

Speaking at a press conference marking her first year in office on Tuesday, Madam Pang revealed she will be suing former FA President Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung and the previous board of directors.

The decision follows a Supreme Court ruling that FA Thailand must pay 360 million baht in damages, plus interest, to Siam Sport Syndicate Public Company Limited. This stems from a contract dispute that originated during Police General Somyot's tenure in 2016.

Madam Pang claims the debt resulted from the "unfair termination" of a contract with Siam Sport under the previous administration, causing significant financial damage to Thai football.