Thai FA Chief Vows Legal Action Over THB 360 Million Debt

Nualphan "Madam Pang" Lamsam, President of the Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand), has announced her intention to pursue legal action against her predecessors over a 360 million baht debt incurred from a lost court case.
Speaking at a press conference marking her first year in office on Tuesday, Madam Pang revealed she will be suing former FA President Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung and the previous board of directors.
The decision follows a Supreme Court ruling that FA Thailand must pay 360 million baht in damages, plus interest, to Siam Sport Syndicate Public Company Limited. This stems from a contract dispute that originated during Police General Somyot's tenure in 2016.
Madam Pang claims the debt resulted from the "unfair termination" of a contract with Siam Sport under the previous administration, causing significant financial damage to Thai football.
"I confirm that I will be suing Police General Somyot and the board of directors," she stated, emphasising that the debt was inherited and not of her making.
Visibly emotional, Madam Pang addressed the media, saying, "When I took over, there was nothing but debt. I ask for the sympathy and support of football fans and the media. These problems must be solved by me and the board, but they did not arise during my time. I am a woman with feelings, and I feel disheartened by negative comments."
On her Facebook page, Madam Pang reiterated her commitment to acting in the national interest.
"My work today is primarily for the benefit of the nation," she wrote. "Thai football is the most-watched sport in Thailand, and I believe it is a sport for the entire nation. What my board and I will do is not out of personal conflict but to protect the interests of the association and the Thai nation."
The post received an outpouring of support from social media users, with many offering messages of encouragement and praising Madam Pang's dedication to Thai football.
Supporters wrote comments like, “Fight on, Madam Pang, we are cheering you on,” and “You are doing everything for the country, you are truly admirable.”
Madam Pang’s announcement signals a significant escalation in the ongoing financial dispute, with the FA Thailand now set for a potentially lengthy legal battle against its former leadership.