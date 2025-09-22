Muay Thai Master Class 2025 draws 600 in Portugal, setting European record

The event, organised by the Board of Boxing Sport on September 19–20 in Lisbon, far exceeded expectations, which were set at 300. Leading the training sessions were three Thai legends: Suphachai “Saenchai” Saepong, Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 and Namsaknoi Yudthagarngamtorn.
Kanokwan Pengsuwan, Thailand’s ambassador to Lisbon, said the embassy is committed to building on this momentum by integrating Muay Thai into tourism promotion and inviting the Thai government to send authentic trainers for future events.
Preecha Lalun, deputy governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), confirmed strong backing to ensure Portuguese students continue learning the martial art and are inspired to travel to Thailand for deeper training.
Saenchai admitted he was surprised by the overwhelming interest in a country renowned for football, noting that fans recognised him throughout the city – a sign that Muay Thai is fast gaining ground.
The event also saw the awarding of Standard Muaythai Gym (SMG) certificates to 10 gyms in Portugal, aimed at raising standards and further boosting the sport’s profile across Europe.
The “Muay Thai Master Class 2025” is the ninth stop of a global tour that has already visited Hong Kong, Brazil, the UK, the US, Germany, France and Spain, with Australia set to host the final leg.