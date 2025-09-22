Muay Thai Master Class 2025 draws 600 in Portugal, setting European record

Kanokwan Pengsuwan, Thailand’s ambassador to Lisbon, said the embassy is committed to building on this momentum by integrating Muay Thai into tourism promotion and inviting the Thai government to send authentic trainers for future events.

Preecha Lalun, deputy governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), confirmed strong backing to ensure Portuguese students continue learning the martial art and are inspired to travel to Thailand for deeper training.

Saenchai admitted he was surprised by the overwhelming interest in a country renowned for football, noting that fans recognised him throughout the city – a sign that Muay Thai is fast gaining ground.