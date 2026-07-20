Ferran Torres fires Spain to second World Cup crown

Martínez keeps Argentina in contention

Álex Baena tested Martínez immediately after the restart, while Montiel later intervened to prevent Cucurella from meeting Olmo’s cut-back.

Argentina had failed to register an attempt on target by the hour mark as Spain maintained their territorial advantage.

Olmo forced Martínez into another save in the 64th minute before Torres, who had entered as a substitute, headed Yamal’s cross straight at the Argentine goalkeeper three minutes later.

Pedri also tested Martínez with a left-footed effort after being set up by Rodri, but the goalkeeper again held firm.

Nico Williams came close to settling the match in stoppage time, only for Martínez to deny him. Argentina were then reduced to 10 men when Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card for a late challenge on Pau Cubarsí.

Martínez produced another outstanding save to turn away Yamal’s effort in the eighth minute of stoppage time, ensuring that the final remained goalless after 90 minutes.





Torres strikes in extra time

Spain briefly thought they had taken the lead in the 96th minute when Williams found the net, but the effort was ruled out after Mikel Merino was judged to have fouled Martínez.

Merino headed wide seven minutes later as Argentina survived the first period of extra time without conceding.

Their resistance was finally broken 37 seconds after the second period began. Pedro Porro delivered the ball into the area, Williams headed it back across goal and Torres fired a left-footed finish into the roof of the net.

The goal was Torres’s first of the tournament and gave Spain a 1-0 advantage in the 106th minute.

Torres found the net again in the 113th minute, but the effort was disallowed for offside.

Argentina pushed forward in search of an equaliser during the closing stages but were unable to seriously trouble Simón, allowing Spain to complete their title-winning campaign with another clean sheet.

The result added the 2026 trophy to Spain’s triumph in South Africa in 2010 and brought Argentina’s bid for consecutive World Cup titles to an end.

The result added the 2026 trophy to Spain’s triumph in South Africa in 2010 and brought Argentina’s bid for consecutive World Cup titles to an end.

During the post-match ceremony, US President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino personally presented the World Cup trophy and medals to the players.