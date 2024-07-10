Big events to be the focus of TAT’s 2025 tourism strategy

This move is in line with the government’s ambitious announcement to promote Thailand as a grand tourism destination, said TAT board chairwoman Natthriya Thaweevong.

The strategies include drawing big events to the country and offering tour packages designed to meet each traveller's preferences, such as the elderly and medical tourists.

“Tourism is a main engine of the Thai economy, so it is hard work for TAT [to achieve the goal],” she said, adding that the PM is ready to support Thai tourism to the fullest.

She noted that tourists’ preferences have changed in the post-Covid-19 era, and it could take up to three years before Thailand could again rely on revenue from investment. “It will likely be a while before the export sector can fully recover, which is different from the tourism sector that can generate revenue for the country immediately,” she added.