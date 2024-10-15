Make the most out of your trip to visit Moo Deng

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2024

TAT draws up maps of attractions for anyone wanting to make a road trip from their homes to Chonburi’s Khao Kheow Zoo

If you are making a plan to visit the adorable “Moo Deng”, a baby pygmy hippopotamus at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, you can make the most out of your trip by exploring some of Thailand's most captivating destinations on the way.

Moo Deng, a female pygmy hippo calf, was born on July 10 to 25-year-old mother Jona and 24-year-old father Tony. She is the younger sibling of another hippo celebrity at the zoo, Moo Toon.

Riding on the trend of Moo Deng’s cuteness that has been melting hearts around the world, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) unveiled a travel map that showcases attractions on the way to Chonburi from starting points in five regions of Thailand, as follows:

Northern route

  • Singha Park, Chiang Rai
  • Chae Son National Park and Dhanabadee Ceramic Museum, Lampang
  • Doi Soi Malai National Park, Tak
  • Sapphaya Night Market, Chai Nat

Northeastern route

  • Khon Kaen Zoo and Natural History Museum, Khon Kaen
  • Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo and Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Arun Farm Village, Chonburi

Central route

  • Metro Forest Learning Centre, Bangkok
  • Bang Kor Bua Community, Samut Prakan
  • Abhaibhubejhr Thai Herbal Medicine Museum, Prachin Buri
  • Nong Nooch Botanical Garden, Chonburi

Southern route

  • Rajjaprabha Dam, Surat Thani
  • Sirinart Rajini Ecosystem Learning Centre, Prachuap Khiri Khan
  • Sirindhorn International Environmental Park, Phetchaburi
  • Khao Cha Ngum Land Rehabilitation Project, Ratchaburi

Eastern route

  • Ban Nam Chieo Tourism Village, Trat
  • Namtok Phlio National Park, Chanthaburi
  • Wang Chan Forest Learning Centre and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhon Herbal Garden, Rayong
  • Space Inspirium, Chonburi

The TAT expects the fascination with Moo Deng will boost revenues at restaurants and hotels in Chonburi province by up to 10% year on year.

For more details, visit Facebook.com/TATContactcenter/.

