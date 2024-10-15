Make the most out of your trip to visit Moo Deng

If you are making a plan to visit the adorable “Moo Deng”, a baby pygmy hippopotamus at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, you can make the most out of your trip by exploring some of Thailand's most captivating destinations on the way.

Moo Deng, a female pygmy hippo calf, was born on July 10 to 25-year-old mother Jona and 24-year-old father Tony. She is the younger sibling of another hippo celebrity at the zoo, Moo Toon.

Riding on the trend of Moo Deng’s cuteness that has been melting hearts around the world, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) unveiled a travel map that showcases attractions on the way to Chonburi from starting points in five regions of Thailand, as follows:

Northern route

Singha Park, Chiang Rai

Chae Son National Park and Dhanabadee Ceramic Museum, Lampang

Doi Soi Malai National Park, Tak

Sapphaya Night Market, Chai Nat

Northeastern route