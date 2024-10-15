Make the most out of your trip to visit Moo Deng

If you are making a plan to visit the adorable “Moo Deng”, a baby pygmy hippopotamus at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, you can make the most out of your trip by exploring some of Thailand's most captivating destinations on the way.
Moo Deng, a female pygmy hippo calf, was born on July 10 to 25-year-old mother Jona and 24-year-old father Tony. She is the younger sibling of another hippo celebrity at the zoo, Moo Toon.
Riding on the trend of Moo Deng’s cuteness that has been melting hearts around the world, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) unveiled a travel map that showcases attractions on the way to Chonburi from starting points in five regions of Thailand, as follows:
Northern route
Northeastern route
Central route
Southern route
Eastern route
The TAT expects the fascination with Moo Deng will boost revenues at restaurants and hotels in Chonburi province by up to 10% year on year.
For more details, visit Facebook.com/TATContactcenter/.