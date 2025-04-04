Doraemon Exhibition Lands in Bangkok for First Time

Doraemon devotees in Thailand are in for a treat as the "100% Doraemon & Friends Tour" makes its debut in Bangkok at ICONSIAM from May 1st to June 22nd, 2025.

This highly anticipated exhibition, billed as the largest Doraemon showcase in the world, offers fans an immersive experience with the beloved manga character and his companions.

Forgoing the need for international travel, Thai fans can explore two distinct exhibition zones. The 100% Manga Art Exhibition Hall, located on the 6th floor of ICONSIAM's Attraction Hall and spanning 2,000 square metres, will delve into the world of Doraemon with various themed areas and numerous photo opportunities.

Meanwhile, the 100% Doraemon River Park Exhibition, situated on the Ground floor's River Park, will feature a delightful display of giant Doraemon figures in various poses, including the world's largest rendition of the character, alongside his friends, all set against the scenic backdrop of the Chao Phraya River.

