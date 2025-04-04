China Backs Probe into Thai Building Collapse Linked to Chinese Firm

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand has issued a statement supporting a thorough investigation into the recent building collapse in which China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) was involved.
While backing the inquiry, the embassy also condemned what it described as "smear campaigns" and distortions of facts aimed at Chinese companies operating in the Kingdom, highlighting their significant contributions to Thailand's economy.
The statement, posted on the embassy's official Facebook page on Friday, addressed media inquiries following considerable criticism of Chinese firms in Thailand after the collapse, which tragically resulted in fatalities and injuries following an earthquake.
The embassy spokesperson emphasised the mutually beneficial nature of Sino-Thai cooperation, noting its role in the development of both nations and the well-being of their citizens, with infrastructure construction being a key component.
Acknowledging the widespread attention the collapse has garnered in Thai society and the ongoing government investigation, the embassy pointed to a public statement from the ITD-CREC Number Ten (Thai) Joint Venture, in which China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) is a partner.
The joint venture asserted that material procurement and construction adhered strictly to project specifications, relevant laws, engineering standards, and best practices.
The embassy affirmed that the joint venture is fully cooperating with the Thai government's investigation, expressing confidence that the findings will be scientific and fair.
The statement also underscored the significant contributions of numerous Chinese companies that have invested and established businesses in Thailand in response to investment promotion policies.
These ventures have generated hundreds of thousands of jobs, provided high-tech training, and made substantial contributions to industrial development and tax revenues for Thailand.
Furthermore, the embassy highlighted the active involvement of these companies in corporate social responsibility, including disaster relief and community welfare initiatives.
While supporting legal investigations and action against any inappropriate conduct by individual companies, the Chinese side firmly opposes what it views as baseless accusations and misrepresentations targeting Chinese businesses.