China Backs Probe into Thai Building Collapse Linked to Chinese Firm

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand has issued a statement supporting a thorough investigation into the recent building collapse in which China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) was involved.

While backing the inquiry, the embassy also condemned what it described as "smear campaigns" and distortions of facts aimed at Chinese companies operating in the Kingdom, highlighting their significant contributions to Thailand's economy.

The statement, posted on the embassy's official Facebook page on Friday, addressed media inquiries following considerable criticism of Chinese firms in Thailand after the collapse, which tragically resulted in fatalities and injuries following an earthquake.

The embassy spokesperson emphasised the mutually beneficial nature of Sino-Thai cooperation, noting its role in the development of both nations and the well-being of their citizens, with infrastructure construction being a key component.