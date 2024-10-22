Songkran festival could be registered as intellectual property

This move is part of a broader effort to systematise Thailand's intangible cultural heritage and promote its soft power globally.

Chadatip Chutrakul, CEO of Siam Piwat Group and a committee member, announced the plan at the Daily News Talk 2024 forum on Monday. She emphasised the importance of promoting Thai traditions and positioning Thailand as a leading global festival destination.

“By registering Songkran as IP, we can ensure that its unique identity and cultural significance are protected. This will also allow Thailand to benefit financially from the festival’s popularity,” she said.

The committee is also working to create a comprehensive ecosystem for soft power promotion in Thailand, including data collection, talent development, and policy reforms. A training course for festival organisers has attracted significant interest, with over 30,000 applicants.

Supaluck Umpujh, chairwoman of The Mall Group, expressed support for Thailand's efforts to become a regional tourism hub. She highlighted the need for tax reforms, labour law improvements, and infrastructure development to facilitate tourism growth.

“By leveraging our rich cultural heritage and unique experiences, Thailand can attract more visitors and boost our economy. However, we must also invest in infrastructure and create a welcoming environment for tourists,” she stated.

The committee's initiatives align with Thailand's broader goals of promoting its soft power and positioning itself as a global leader in various sectors.

