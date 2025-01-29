Thailand Privilege Card concerned DTV visa will eat into its shares

Thailand Privilege Card Co Ltd on Wednesday urged the government to enhance privileges for its customers, warning that the new Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) could lure them away.

The concern was raised by Manatase Annawat, president of Thailand Privilege Card Co Ltd, who pointed out that the DTV visa is significantly cheaper than even the entry-level privilege card while offering similar benefits to foreigners.

Manatase stated that the new DTV visa, announced by the Interior Ministry, would make it difficult for his company to sell privilege cards, as foreigners would likely opt for the more affordable DTV visa unless the Cabinet enhances the benefits available to privilege card holders.