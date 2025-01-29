Thailand Privilege Card concerned DTV visa will eat into its shares

Thailand Privilege Card Co Ltd on Wednesday urged the government to enhance privileges for its customers, warning that the new Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) could lure them away.
The concern was raised by Manatase Annawat, president of Thailand Privilege Card Co Ltd, who pointed out that the DTV visa is significantly cheaper than even the entry-level privilege card while offering similar benefits to foreigners.
Manatase stated that the new DTV visa, announced by the Interior Ministry, would make it difficult for his company to sell privilege cards, as foreigners would likely opt for the more affordable DTV visa unless the Cabinet enhances the benefits available to privilege card holders.
He explained that the DTV visa costs a foreigner 10,000 baht for a five-year residential visa, whereas the bronze, or entry-level, privilege card costs 650,000 baht.
The DTV visa allows a foreigner to stay in Thailand for 180 days, with an option to extend for a further 180 days. Foreigners entering the country on a DTV visa must report to immigration officials every 90 days. The visa remains valid for five years.
Manatase noted that bronze card holders enjoy similar privileges but are exempt from reporting to immigration officials every 90 days.
“Given the significant price difference, yet the same five-year stay period, the sale of privilege cards will inevitably be impacted,” Manatase said.
According to Manatase, there are currently 37,600 privilege card holders, 2,500 of whom hold lifetime memberships. There are five types of privilege cards – bronze, gold, platinum, diamond, and reserve.
He added that 72% of card holders are active and collectively spend approximately 1.4 billion baht in Thailand. On average, they visit the kingdom three times a year and spend around 300 days annually in Thailand.
He acknowledged the government’s intention to attract new groups of foreigners, particularly digital nomads, to work remotely from Thailand.
However, Manatase warned that the DTV visa could encourage existing privilege card holders to forgo membership renewal in favour of the DTV visa.
He suggested that a condition be introduced, stipulating that foreigners who have already stayed in Thailand for 180 days should be ineligible for the DTV visa.
Manatase also proposed that the Cabinet assign a dedicated agency to oversee all visa types to ensure that newly introduced visas do not undermine existing ones.