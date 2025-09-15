Koh Kradan chosen as pilot site for Thailand’s first sea plane service

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2025

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is joining forces with private operators to launch a new era of air travel with a sea plane project at Koh Kradan in Trang. 

The island will serve as a “sandbox” for testing operations before the service is expanded elsewhere. CAAT aims to begin the project this year, with Phuket under consideration as a future site.

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, CAAT’s director, said Koh Kradan was chosen because of its favourable geography and strong support from Trang authorities, local agencies and private partners. 

Phuket, while included in long-term plans, was deemed less suitable for initial trials due to stronger sea conditions.

 

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, CAAT’s director

Operators ready to take part

The sandbox trial will assess safety, operating procedures, environmental and community impact, and relevant legal frameworks. 

Two licensed operators are set to join: Siam Seaplane and Thai Seaplane. Their participation will help shape guidelines for future commercial sea plane services.
 

Koh Kradan chosen as pilot site for Thailand’s first sea plane service

Preparing for take-off

CAAT has been meeting with stakeholders to ensure smooth implementation. The authority will inspect flight standards and temporary landing points in line with aviation regulations. 

Cooperation with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is also under way to prepare an Initial Environmental Examination (IEE), while permits from provincial authorities will be sought in parallel.

Koh Kradan chosen as pilot site for Thailand’s first sea plane service

Manat stressed that while sea planes are new to Thailand, the project has strong potential. If successful and well received by tourists, it could lead to the development of passenger terminals and the establishment of scheduled flight routes—adding a new dimension to Thailand’s tourism industry.

Koh Kradan chosen as pilot site for Thailand’s first sea plane service

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy