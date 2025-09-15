Koh Kradan chosen as pilot site for Thailand’s first sea plane service

The island will serve as a “sandbox” for testing operations before the service is expanded elsewhere. CAAT aims to begin the project this year, with Phuket under consideration as a future site.

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, CAAT’s director, said Koh Kradan was chosen because of its favourable geography and strong support from Trang authorities, local agencies and private partners.

Phuket, while included in long-term plans, was deemed less suitable for initial trials due to stronger sea conditions.