Thousands flock to Koh Kradan for long New Year holidays

More than 1,200 Thai and foreign tourists on average each day visited Koh Kradan in Trang province during the long New Year break, generating some 100 million baht in income for local people.
On Thursday, which was the first working day after the five-year New Year weekend, some 1,000 Thai and foreign tourists continued to visit Koh Kradan, which is located within Haad Chao Mai National Park in Trang.
The island has been voted by World Beach Guide magazine’s readers as the best beach in the world in 2023 and 20234.
During the New Year holidays, some 1,200 to 1,500 tourists visited the island each day to the delight of tour boat operators, restaurant and souvenir shop owners.
The island is popular for snorkelling, offering stunning views of colourful fish along coral reefs around the island.
On Thursday, tourists were delighted as the sea water became crystal clear, allowing them to enjoy watching fish and coral reefs under the shallow sea.