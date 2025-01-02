Thousands flock to Koh Kradan for long New Year holidays

More than 1,200 Thai and foreign tourists on average each day visited Koh Kradan in Trang province during the long New Year break, generating some 100 million baht in income for local people.

On Thursday, which was the first working day after the five-year New Year weekend, some 1,000 Thai and foreign tourists continued to visit Koh Kradan, which is located within Haad Chao Mai National Park in Trang.

The island has been voted by World Beach Guide magazine’s readers as the best beach in the world in 2023 and 20234.