IndiGo eyes new Thai secondary routes to boost 2 million Indian arrivals

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), revealed that during the 42nd Session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal, Canada, executives of IndiGo Airlines met with CAAT to discuss further route expansion into Thailand.

IndiGo expressed its intention to add new services to Thai destinations including Udon Thani, Surat Thani, Hat Yai, Chiang Rai and other regional airports, while also thanking CAAT for its continued support in facilitating the airline’s operations in Thailand.

The carrier currently operates a fleet of more than 400 aircraft. Its planned expansion is expected to boost tourism to both major and secondary Thai cities, complementing its existing services. The move aligns with the Thai government’s tourism promotion policy at a time when over 2 million Indian tourists already visit Thailand each year.

Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilattayakon said the recent meeting between Manat, director of the CAAT, and IndiGo Airlines executives, Special Director R.K. Singh and Vice President for Aeropolitical and Industry Affairs Rajan Malhotra, during the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly was a positive signal for Thailand’s tourism economy.