India’s IndiGo places record order for 500 A320 Family aircraft

“This landmark order marks a new chapter in Airbus and IndiGo’s relationship that is democratising affordable air travel for millions of people in the world’s fastest-growing aviation market. It is also a resounding endorsement of the A320 Family’s best-in-class operating economics that have been powering IndiGo’s growth for almost two decades. We cherish our long-standing relationship with IndiGo and are proud of our success together. We look forward to contributing to the growth of India’s air connectivity in its domestic network and into international markets through the expansion of this formidable partnership”, said Scherer.

New Delhi-headquartered IndiGo is among the fastest-growing carriers in the world. Since its first A320neo aircraft was delivered in March 2016, its fleet of A320neo Family has grown into one of the world’s largest with 264 aircraft in operation. IndiGo placed its first order with Airbus in 2005 and again in 2011, 2014, and in 2019 taking its previous total order book to 830 A320 Family aircraft.

Over the last two decades, the A320neo has been instrumental in democratising air travel in India as an expanding economy and rising disposable incomes continue to add millions of first-time flyers to a booming aviation market.

A320 Family is the undisputed leader in the single-aisle aircraft category. The aircraft has the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky that incorporates the very latest technologies. It features enhanced aerodynamics and the latest-generation jet engines, resulting in significant reductions in fuel consumption and lower emissions, with more than 8,700 orders from over 130 customers.