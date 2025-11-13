Bangkok secures spot at number 22 in World's Best Cities 2026 ranking

The “World’s Best Cities for 2026” report, compiled by the renowned consulting firm Resonance Consultancy, unveiled its annual list of the world's finest cities on November 5, 2025, during the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.
The ranking is based on an in-depth analysis of both quantitative data (hard statistics) and user-generated data, covering economics, tourism, livability, culture, connectivity, and the city’s global perception.
The report is recognised as one of the most comprehensive and reliable indices for measuring "city quality" worldwide, as it combines the perspectives of researchers, urban planners, and over 21,000 people from 30 countries who responded to an Ipsos survey about the cities where they most desire to live, work, and invest.
An Ipsos survey is a form of public opinion and market research conducted by Ipsos, a leading global research company.
The primary objective is to collect reliable data concerning people's opinions, behaviours, and attitudes, which is subsequently utilised to inform the development of products, services, and corporate business strategies.
For the 11th consecutive year, London secures the title of “The World’s Best City.”
The UK capital excels across all dimensions, ranking 3rd globally for Livability, 2nd for Lovability, and a strong 1st place for Prosperity.
London is perceived as a vibrant metropolis that seamlessly blends cultural heritage with technological advancement, maintaining its status as a top global hub for economics, culture, and education.
Taking the 2nd spot is New York, reflecting its immense economic power, cultural influence, and potential as a global innovation centre.
Despite facing social and political challenges, the city remains a significant magnet for investors and global talent.
Paris claims the 3rd position, highlighted as a “laboratory for the future city” that successfully integrates history, art, and sustainable development.
The rest of the Top 10 includes: Tokyo, Madrid, Singapore, Rome, Dubai, Berlin, and Barcelona, all of which play crucial roles in economics, culture, and attracting global attention.
The report underscores a critical trend: modern cities must confront environmental and climate challenges.
Highly ranked cities in 2026 are those that continually invest in infrastructure to address natural disaster risks, such as wildfires, heatwaves, or water shortages.
Furthermore, leading cities are focusing on developing “multimodal connectivity” between transport systems, universities, and the business sector to create an innovation ecosystem that fosters the growth of the green economy and cleantech.
Resonance’s assessment framework is built upon the “Place Power Score,” which consists of three core pillars:
For 2026, Resonance has incorporated new criteria, including climate resilience, reshoring, new mobility patterns, and global perception.
These additions reflect the belief that the “city of the future” requires both the physical structure and the civic spirit to adapt to a rapidly changing world.
In the list of the world's 100 best cities for 2026, the United States boasts the highest number of entries (19 cities), followed by Germany (8 cities) and China (7 cities).
The Asia-Pacific region is under particular scrutiny due to its faster recovery in tourism and quality of life compared to other continents.
A regional standout is Bangkok, which has been ranked 22nd in the world in this year’s report.
This represents an impressive jump of 10 places from its 32nd rank in the 2025 report.
The report attributes Bangkok’s sustained growth potential, particularly in Lovability and Prosperity, to its distinctive cultural identity, excellent cuisine, warm hospitality, and its continuous ability to attract international tourists.
The Thai capital has experienced a swift recovery in tourism and economic activity post-Covid-19.
Resonance also forecasts that Bangkok will be one of the cities with “over 50% growth in leisure visitor arrivals over the next five years,” a significant positive signal for the country's tourism and service sectors.
However, the report also highlights areas that Bangkok must urgently improve to break into the Top 20:
If Bangkok can accelerate development in these areas while leveraging the potential of its international airport and its role as a Regional Hub for Southeast Asia, the city has a high chance of climbing further up the ranks in the future.
The Resonance Consultancy report for 2026 is therefore more than just a “liveability ranking”; it is a strategic roadmap for the urban world, pointing out which cities are becoming centres of opportunity and which must urgently adapt for survival.
Bangkok is not merely seen as a tourist city, but as a “City of Potential”, making stable and sustainable strides onto the global stage as a representative of the rapidly evolving urban landscape of Southeast Asia.