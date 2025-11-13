Bangkok secures spot at number 22 in World's Best Cities 2026 ranking

The “World’s Best Cities for 2026” report, compiled by the renowned consulting firm Resonance Consultancy, unveiled its annual list of the world's finest cities on November 5, 2025, during the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

The ranking is based on an in-depth analysis of both quantitative data (hard statistics) and user-generated data, covering economics, tourism, livability, culture, connectivity, and the city’s global perception.

The report is recognised as one of the most comprehensive and reliable indices for measuring "city quality" worldwide, as it combines the perspectives of researchers, urban planners, and over 21,000 people from 30 countries who responded to an Ipsos survey about the cities where they most desire to live, work, and invest.

An Ipsos survey is a form of public opinion and market research conducted by Ipsos, a leading global research company.

The primary objective is to collect reliable data concerning people's opinions, behaviours, and attitudes, which is subsequently utilised to inform the development of products, services, and corporate business strategies.

For the 11th consecutive year, London secures the title of “The World’s Best City.”

The UK capital excels across all dimensions, ranking 3rd globally for Livability, 2nd for Lovability, and a strong 1st place for Prosperity.

London is perceived as a vibrant metropolis that seamlessly blends cultural heritage with technological advancement, maintaining its status as a top global hub for economics, culture, and education.