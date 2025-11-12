TCT highlights wellness tourism as Thailand’s next economic growth engine

Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, Vice President of the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT), has identified wellness tourism as one of Thailand’s most promising new economic engines, boosting tourist spending and lengthening average stays for international visitors.
Speaking at the panel discussion “The Future of Wellness Economy” during the 55th Nation Group Thailand’s New Prospect event on Wednesday, Bhummikitti explained that wellness tourism is divided into two categories:
Both segments are expanding rapidly worldwide, presenting major opportunities for Thailand.
Bhummikitti pointed out that the Muslim travel market, comprising over 5.2 billion people globally, represents a significant growth opportunity. Notably, arrivals from Saudi Arabia have surged 300% since bilateral relations were restored. While Saudi tourists were traditionally part of the medical tourism segment, a shift is now occurring toward wellness tourism, as the Saudi government moves away from fully subsidising healthcare costs and encourages citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles.
“Middle Eastern travellers are high-value visitors who often travel in large family groups. They increasingly seek personalised experiences — such as customised health check-ups every three to six months — making them a strong market for Thailand’s wellness and tourism industries,” Bhummikitti said.
He emphasised that Thailand is well-positioned to become a global wellness destination, thanks to its rich natural resources, world-class healthcare services, and diverse cuisine. To reach this goal, however, Thailand must build a comprehensive ecosystem — from government policy and service standards to skilled healthcare professionals — while ensuring the well-being of its own citizens.
“If we truly want to be a wellness tourism hub, we must start with healthy Thais. Tourists will only come if our people set an example. The government must act, not just make declarations — action must accompany vision,” he said.
Bhummikitti urged the government to update regulations and expand training programmes for doctors, nurses, and medical assistants to meet growing global demand. Sustainable tourism, he noted, depends on proactive efforts in both policy and workforce readiness.
He also announced that Thailand will host the world’s largest World Wellness event from November 7-10, 2026 in Phuket, aimed at strengthening Thailand’s reputation as the global centre of wellness tourism.