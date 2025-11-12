TCT highlights wellness tourism as Thailand’s next economic growth engine

Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, Vice President of the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT), has identified wellness tourism as one of Thailand’s most promising new economic engines, boosting tourist spending and lengthening average stays for international visitors.

Speaking at the panel discussion “The Future of Wellness Economy” during the 55th Nation Group Thailand’s New Prospect event on Wednesday, Bhummikitti explained that wellness tourism is divided into two categories:

Primary wellness tourism — where travellers visit specifically for health and wellness purposes such as spa retreats, detox programmes, and rehabilitation.

Secondary wellness tourism — where travellers incorporate health-related activities such as yoga, healthy dining, and light sports into general trips.

Both segments are expanding rapidly worldwide, presenting major opportunities for Thailand.

Bhummikitti pointed out that the Muslim travel market, comprising over 5.2 billion people globally, represents a significant growth opportunity. Notably, arrivals from Saudi Arabia have surged 300% since bilateral relations were restored. While Saudi tourists were traditionally part of the medical tourism segment, a shift is now occurring toward wellness tourism, as the Saudi government moves away from fully subsidising healthcare costs and encourages citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles.

“Middle Eastern travellers are high-value visitors who often travel in large family groups. They increasingly seek personalised experiences — such as customised health check-ups every three to six months — making them a strong market for Thailand’s wellness and tourism industries,” Bhummikitti said.