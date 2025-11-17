Koh Mak’s strict local rules shield the island from big investors and foreign encroachment

“Beyond these rules, we also do not allow major convenience-store chains to open branches on the island. This decision protects local businesses and keeps the island operating under a simple, village-style economy. It also prevents economic dominance by large corporations,” Noppadol said.



A natural filter for tourists

He added that the strict charter and the calm environment automatically filter the type of tourists who come to Koh Mak. The island is not concerned about competing for revenue with larger mass-tourism destinations like Koh Chang because its goal is sustainability, not volume.

Most visitors are nature-seekers who value peace and quiet. Many are Europeans — particularly Germans — who often stay for extended periods ranging from one week to a month.

In contrast, the island does not attract high-consumption or heavy-spending groups such as many tourists from mainland China, as the island does not match their travel style. This controlled environment acts as a shield against tourism behaviours that cause disturbance or excessive resource use.



Regular inspections by the Subdistrict Administrative Organisation

“Non Suwatchananon”, president of the Koh Mak Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO), told that the island’s manageable size — around 13 square kilometres — allows the SAO to conduct thorough inspections.

The SAO regularly checks resorts and homestays to see whether new establishments have appeared or if any hotels are operating without proper licences. It also monitors sub-leasing to prevent illegal use of land.

Koh Mak has approximately 500–550 rooms in total, roughly half of which are premium accommodations rated between 4.5 and 5 stars, while the rest consist of homestays and budget hotels. Large hotels may operate year-round, while smaller homestays may open only during peak seasons.

Waste management — a major issue in other destinations such as Samui or Phuket — is highly organised on Koh Mak. The SAO manages a five-rai waste-processing area, operated by a professional waste-management company.

Previously, the island produced 2–3 tonnes of waste per day. After being ranked among the Green Destinations Top 100 and receiving second place in environmental management at ITB Berlin 2025, tourist arrivals increased, pushing waste levels to 6–7 tonnes daily. However, the site and incinerator capacity remains adequate.

The waste system includes structured sorting facilities and an incinerator. Organic waste is reused for growing vegetables and producing items that are distributed to villagers through community activities.

For electricity, there are two systems: grid electricity supplied via undersea cable from neighbouring islands, and solar-powered street lighting installed by the SAO. This dual structure involves coordination between the Provincial Electricity Authority and the SAO.



Management and collaboration: the key ingredients

“Sirikorn Chiewsamut”, director of the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta), said the most crucial factor behind Koh Mak’s success is effective management. Lessons from Koh Mak’s unique characteristics can be applied by other provinces even without being designated as special tourism zones.

Every area has its own identity and does not need to follow the same model, but knowledge-sharing between successful destinations and open-minded provinces is essential. The heart of preventing disruption and encroachment caused by tourism lies in establishing good management and building cooperation across all stakeholders.

The Koh Mak model is akin to a heritage home under protection, where the heirs hold the keys and clearly set the “house rules” (the charter). Tourists are welcomed as guests, but they must strictly respect the rules to ensure that the home — its valuable items and its natural environment — is not damaged or taken over by those with hidden intentions.