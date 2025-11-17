Koh Mak’s strict local rules shield the island from big investors and foreign encroachment

• Most land on Koh Mak is held by heirs of five original families, who follow a long-standing policy of not selling to outsiders, effectively preventing encroachment by major investors.
• The island enforces a strict “8-rule community charter” regulating tourist behaviour and activities, including vehicle limits, a foam ban and environmental protection measures.
• These strict rules and the island’s simple way of life naturally filter tourists, attracting only visitors who respect nature and peaceful surroundings — not mass tourism.
In recent months, the issue of foreign tourists has drawn widespread public attention in Thailand — from the situation in Pai, where locals have faced religious gatherings, covert businesses and creeping cultural intrusion, to growing concerns in Koh Phangan, where locals have warned they must “protect the island before it is swallowed”. In several places, inappropriate or disrespectful tourist behaviour has slowly affected community life.
Amid these rising concerns, one island has taken a very different path: Koh Mak in Trat province — a small island that has never been “taken over”. It is officially recognised as one of the Green Destinations Top 100 sustainable tourism sites in the world.
Koh Mak’s success in preserving its natural environment and tranquillity is no accident. It stems from deeply rooted “iron rules” involving land ownership and a strict community charter that have safeguarded the island from large investors and disruptive tourism.
“Noppadol Sutthithanakul”, known as P’Aung, president of the Ao Nid Integrated Agriculture Enterprise Group and head of the Koh Mak Coral Conservation Group, told that the key to Koh Mak’s control over its development lies in its unique land-ownership structure.
“Almost all land on Koh Mak is owned by the heirs of five main families. Our ancestors migrated from Koh Kong (then part of Cambodia) during the period when Thailand exchanged territory with France, receiving Koh Chang, Koh Mak and Ko Kut in return for Siem Reap, Koh Kong and Battambang. Some of our ancestors served as chieftains, collecting tribute for Bangkok.”
Noppadol added that these families do not subdivide or sell land to outsiders. This consolidation of land ownership has been the core mechanism preventing large investors from buying land for major real-estate or commercial developments. The small community — just 530 residents — also makes monitoring and land management far easier.
To regulate tourist behaviour and maintain order, the community enforces a Community Charter, posted at every pier. It comprises eight rules that everyone must follow, acting as a barrier against undesirable activities. Key provisions include:
• No ferries bringing tourists’ vehicles onto the island
• Rental motorbikes capped at no more than 70% of total hotel rooms
• No foam products or pollution-creating food containers
• No littering or waste dumping in public areas or waterways
• No support for high-residue chemical use
• No loud noise between 22:00–07:00
• No land- or sea-based motorised sports that disturb the community
• No possession, use or sale of any illegal drugs on the island
“Beyond these rules, we also do not allow major convenience-store chains to open branches on the island. This decision protects local businesses and keeps the island operating under a simple, village-style economy. It also prevents economic dominance by large corporations,” Noppadol said.
He added that the strict charter and the calm environment automatically filter the type of tourists who come to Koh Mak. The island is not concerned about competing for revenue with larger mass-tourism destinations like Koh Chang because its goal is sustainability, not volume.
Most visitors are nature-seekers who value peace and quiet. Many are Europeans — particularly Germans — who often stay for extended periods ranging from one week to a month.
In contrast, the island does not attract high-consumption or heavy-spending groups such as many tourists from mainland China, as the island does not match their travel style. This controlled environment acts as a shield against tourism behaviours that cause disturbance or excessive resource use.
“Non Suwatchananon”, president of the Koh Mak Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO), told that the island’s manageable size — around 13 square kilometres — allows the SAO to conduct thorough inspections.
The SAO regularly checks resorts and homestays to see whether new establishments have appeared or if any hotels are operating without proper licences. It also monitors sub-leasing to prevent illegal use of land.
Koh Mak has approximately 500–550 rooms in total, roughly half of which are premium accommodations rated between 4.5 and 5 stars, while the rest consist of homestays and budget hotels. Large hotels may operate year-round, while smaller homestays may open only during peak seasons.
Waste management — a major issue in other destinations such as Samui or Phuket — is highly organised on Koh Mak. The SAO manages a five-rai waste-processing area, operated by a professional waste-management company.
Previously, the island produced 2–3 tonnes of waste per day. After being ranked among the Green Destinations Top 100 and receiving second place in environmental management at ITB Berlin 2025, tourist arrivals increased, pushing waste levels to 6–7 tonnes daily. However, the site and incinerator capacity remains adequate.
The waste system includes structured sorting facilities and an incinerator. Organic waste is reused for growing vegetables and producing items that are distributed to villagers through community activities.
For electricity, there are two systems: grid electricity supplied via undersea cable from neighbouring islands, and solar-powered street lighting installed by the SAO. This dual structure involves coordination between the Provincial Electricity Authority and the SAO.
“Sirikorn Chiewsamut”, director of the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta), said the most crucial factor behind Koh Mak’s success is effective management. Lessons from Koh Mak’s unique characteristics can be applied by other provinces even without being designated as special tourism zones.
Every area has its own identity and does not need to follow the same model, but knowledge-sharing between successful destinations and open-minded provinces is essential. The heart of preventing disruption and encroachment caused by tourism lies in establishing good management and building cooperation across all stakeholders.
The Koh Mak model is akin to a heritage home under protection, where the heirs hold the keys and clearly set the “house rules” (the charter). Tourists are welcomed as guests, but they must strictly respect the rules to ensure that the home — its valuable items and its natural environment — is not damaged or taken over by those with hidden intentions.