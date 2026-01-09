Harbin hosts the 11th Global Tourism Economy Forum · Heilongjiang 2025 focused on innovation and sustainable growth

The 11th GTEF marks historic expansion beyond Macao, bringing together 1,500 delegates from over 30 countries and regions to discuss new productive forces in tourism.

The Global Tourism Economy Forum has successfully concluded its 11th edition in Harbin, marking a historic milestone as the prestigious international platform ventured beyond its traditional home in Macao for the first time.

Held under the theme "New Quality Productive Forces: Powering the Global Tourism Economy", the forum attracted more than 1,500 delegates from over 30 countries and regions across four continents, establishing Heilongjiang's provincial capital as a new hub for global tourism dialogue.

The gathering brought together an impressive array of international dignitaries, including UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, alongside ministers and senior tourism officials from Zimbabwe, Brazil, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, and the Macao SAR.

Representatives from major international organisations including the World Travel & Tourism Council, Pacific Asia Travel Association, and European Travel Commission participated in discussions shaping the future of global tourism.

Strategic expansion reflects China's tourism ambitions

The forum's relocation to Harbin represents what Edmund Ho Hau-wah, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and GTEF Chairman, described as "a visionary strategic upgrade".