Harbin hosts the 11th Global Tourism Economy Forum · Heilongjiang 2025 focused on innovation and sustainable growth

The 11th GTEF marks historic expansion beyond Macao, bringing together 1,500 delegates from over 30 countries and regions to discuss new productive forces in tourism.
The Global Tourism Economy Forum has successfully concluded its 11th edition in Harbin, marking a historic milestone as the prestigious international platform ventured beyond its traditional home in Macao for the first time.
Held under the theme "New Quality Productive Forces: Powering the Global Tourism Economy", the forum attracted more than 1,500 delegates from over 30 countries and regions across four continents, establishing Heilongjiang's provincial capital as a new hub for global tourism dialogue.
The gathering brought together an impressive array of international dignitaries, including UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, alongside ministers and senior tourism officials from Zimbabwe, Brazil, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, and the Macao SAR.
Representatives from major international organisations including the World Travel & Tourism Council, Pacific Asia Travel Association, and European Travel Commission participated in discussions shaping the future of global tourism.
Strategic expansion reflects China's tourism ambitions
The forum's relocation to Harbin represents what Edmund Ho Hau-wah, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and GTEF Chairman, described as "a visionary strategic upgrade".
"The theme 'New Quality Productive Forces' aligns closely with the national 15th Five-Year Plan focus on developing modern industrial systems," Ho remarked during his opening address. "Heilongjiang is not only the strategic starting point for this important discourse but also fertile ground where this innovative concept is bearing fruit."
The choice of Harbin proved particularly apt, with UN Tourism formally recognising the city's global leadership in ice and snow tourism development during the opening ceremony.
The city has transformed its winter climate into economic advantage, with signature attractions such as the Harbin Ice and Snow World drawing international visitors and establishing the destination as a premier winter tourism hub.
Vision for sustainable tourism development
Secretary-General Pololikashvili emphasised the symbolic significance of the forum's expansion, noting that Harbin's "transformation, creativity, and confidence have captured the world's imagination".
He reaffirmed UN Tourism's commitment to working with China and member states "to build a future where tourism drives shared prosperity, supports sustainable development, and connects people across cultures".
Xu Qin, Secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, highlighted the province's natural advantages in his welcome remarks.
"Heilongjiang, with its unique geographical advantages, excellent ecological environment, profound cultural heritage and magnificent landscapes, is a desirable tourist destination for both domestic and international visitors," he stated.
Xu outlined commitments to "cultivating new quality productive forces in cultural tourism, creating new models for the integration of culture and tourism, and establishing new heights for opening up in cultural tourism".
Industry perspectives on growth and innovation
Gloria Guevara, Interim President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council, offered insights on China's tourism trajectory, describing "strong growth momentum" supported by the nation's "rich culture, modern cities, natural landscapes, and developed infrastructure".
"Harbin exemplifies how natural resources can be transformed into world-class tourism experiences – a model worthy of global reference," Guevara observed.
Tai Kin Ip, Representative of the Chief Executive of the Macao SAR and Executive Chairman of GTEF, emphasised the strategic importance of the forum's expansion.
"This first edition held outside Macao, in Harbin, marks a significant milestone that demonstrates the forum's expanding reach and vitality, and underscores the immense potential of China's tourism economy," he said.
Pansy Ho, GTEF Vice Chairman and Secretary-General, articulated the vision of creating a "twin gateway platform", linking Macao's role as a bridge between East and West with Heilongjiang's position as a gateway to Northeast Asia.
Established platform with growing influence
Since its launch in 2012, GTEF has established itself as a vital bridge connecting China with global tourism markets.
The forum has partnered with 44 countries and 13 Chinese provinces and cities to promote cultural and tourism brands, attracting over 14,000 participants from more than 90 countries and regions across its first ten editions.
The forum's influence extends well beyond its annual gatherings, with coverage from over 1,400 media outlets reaching a global audience exceeding 1.63 billion people.
Its strategic importance was recognised through inclusion in China's 14th Five-Year Plan for Tourism Development, whilst UN Tourism has pledged support for GTEF to become the "Davos Forum of the Global Tourism Industry".
Long Yongtu, Honorary Chairman of GTEF, reflected on the forum's mission within the context of technological and industrial transformation.
"Amid a new wave of technological and industrial revolution, the tourism economy must accelerate its development to meet evolving public needs and enhance well-being," he commented.
The Heilongjiang edition of GTEF was organised by the People's Government of Heilongjiang Province and the Global Tourism Economy Research Centre, with the Macao Special Administrative Region Government as Founding Organiser.
Supporting organisations included the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the World Travel & Tourism Council, and numerous international tourism bodies.