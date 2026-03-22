Thailand may cut visa-free stay to 30 days

Thailand is preparing to shorten the period visitors from designated countries can stay in the country without a visa from 60 days to 30 days, in a move officials say is intended to tighten security while preserving support for tourism.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the visa-exemption policy introduced during the Srettha Thavisin administration was designed to support tourism, a key driver of Thailand’s economy, by allowing eligible foreign nationals to enter for tourism or short-term business without applying for a visa in advance.

30 days deemed enough for most tourists

However, Sihasak said the ministry’s visa committee, chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had concluded that a 60-day stay may be longer than necessary for most travellers and could create loopholes for people seeking to remain in Thailand without the appropriate visa.