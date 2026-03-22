Thailand may cut visa-free stay to 30 days

Thailand is preparing to shorten the period visitors from designated countries can stay in the country without a visa from 60 days to 30 days, in a move officials say is intended to tighten security while preserving support for tourism.
Caretaker Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the visa-exemption policy introduced during the Srettha Thavisin administration was designed to support tourism, a key driver of Thailand’s economy, by allowing eligible foreign nationals to enter for tourism or short-term business without applying for a visa in advance.
However, Sihasak said the ministry’s visa committee, chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had concluded that a 60-day stay may be longer than necessary for most travellers and could create loopholes for people seeking to remain in Thailand without the appropriate visa.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is therefore preparing to propose that the government reduce the visa-free stay from 60 days to 30 days. International tourists would still be able to apply for an additional 30-day extension.
Sihasak said the proposed change was aimed in part at tackling online scam syndicates, after authorities found that some individuals involved had used the lengthy visa exemption to enter Thailand and then travel on to neighbouring countries.
He stressed that the measure was not intended to discriminate against any particular country or nationality, but to close loopholes used by people engaged in activities that threaten national security or violate the stated purpose of entry.
“Thailand remains fully committed to welcoming and taking care of international tourists. However, we must reserve the right to address security gaps,” he said.
The proposal has received support from both tourism operators and the Immigration Bureau, which agree that a 30-day period is more appropriate and sufficient for normal travel needs.
The proposed revision follows repeated social media criticism over crimes committed by some foreigners entering Thailand under the visa-exemption scheme. In Phuket, for example, some residents have called on the government to tighten entry rules and place greater emphasis on attracting higher-quality tourists.