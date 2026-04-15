Khon Kaen’s Khao Niew Road Songkran draws huge crowds for human wave

The highlight everyone had been waiting for was the human wave, promoted as the longest of its kind in Thailand. This year’s spectacle was said to be even more impressive than before, with tourists gathering from one end of the road to the other to take part.

The result was a striking wave-like movement rolling through the crowd in stages, accompanied by thunderous cheers. It created a memorable image of unity and alcohol-free fun.

Beyond the excitement on the water-splashing street, this year’s celebrations also placed emphasis on cultural heritage through the “One Sticky Rice, One Family Day” activity held near the city pillar shrine.