Khon Kaen’s Khao Niew Road Songkran draws huge crowds for human wave

The Songkran water festivities on Khao Niew Road in Khon Kaen grew livelier as the night of Tuesday (April 14) wore on. Despite the heat, revellers showed no sign of slowing down, with the entire stretch of Sri Chan Road filled with colourful floral shirts, laughter and festive energy.
This year, Khon Kaen Municipality went all out under the theme “Once in a Lifetime: Experience Songkran in Thailand @Khon Kaen”, aiming to showcase Isaan soft power to the world.
The highlight everyone had been waiting for was the human wave, promoted as the longest of its kind in Thailand. This year’s spectacle was said to be even more impressive than before, with tourists gathering from one end of the road to the other to take part.
The result was a striking wave-like movement rolling through the crowd in stages, accompanied by thunderous cheers. It created a memorable image of unity and alcohol-free fun.
Beyond the excitement on the water-splashing street, this year’s celebrations also placed emphasis on cultural heritage through the “One Sticky Rice, One Family Day” activity held near the city pillar shrine.
Another major attraction was the Dok Koon Sri Chan Tunnel, transformed into a haven for lovers of Isaan food. Visitors could watch demonstrations and sample dishes made with sticky rice at 30 booths, making it an ideal place to pause, recharge, and then head back out for more late-night festivities.
Khon Kaen’s Khao Niew Road Songkran 2026 remains one of the country’s leading festival destinations. Anyone who has not yet made the trip is being urged not to miss out, as this joyful celebration comes only once a year.
The festival is being held from April 11-15, 2026, with Wednesday (April 15) marking the final day of Khon Kaen’s Songkran celebrations.