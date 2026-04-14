Songkran 2026 draws huge Thai and foreign turnout as festival goes global





Meanwhile, the Saneh Art by Songkran Festival 2026 at Lumpini Park has proved especially popular among younger visitors, many of whom have turned out to take photos and check in with the event’s trending characters and installations. Attendance there has already exceeded 94,546.

Beyond Bangkok, Ayutthaya remains one of the most popular Songkran destinations in the country. Its signature “Songkran with elephants” activity continues to attract both Thai and foreign tourists, creating a colourful spectacle that strongly reflects Thai identity while blending cultural charm with festive fun.

The North and Northeast have also remained lively, with many provinces combining Songkran celebrations with local traditions such as bathing Buddha images, cultural processions, the Rod Nam Dam Hua water-pouring ceremony for elders, and designated water-play streets. These activities have drawn large numbers of visitors and helped showcase the warmth and distinctive identity of local ways of life, while offering what TAT described as a meaningful travel experience.

In the South, tourism has expanded significantly, particularly in Songkhla, where traffic through the Sadao border checkpoint has remained strong, especially from Malaysian visitors. Between April 10 and 12, more than 36,000 travellers passed through the checkpoint. Average hotel occupancy has stood at around 80%, and the province is expected to welcome more than 70,000 visitors, generating over 700 million baht in local circulation.

Songkran events in high-potential southern border areas have also drawn strong interest. In Betong district of Yala and Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat, events such as “Suk Sanuk Songkran Chaidaen Tai” and “SUNGAIKOLOK Midnight Songkran 2026” have attracted both Thai and foreign visitors, particularly from the Malaysian market. TAT said the response reflected the potential of border towns to develop as cultural tourism and nightlife destinations.



Looking at the national picture, TAT forecasts that Songkran travel between April 11 and 15 will generate total tourism revenue of 30.35 billion baht, up 6% year on year.

For the international market, the agency expects around 500,000 foreign arrivals during the period, up 4%, generating approximately 8.1 billion baht, an increase of 2%.

For the domestic market, TAT projects 5,963,000 Thai visitor-trips, up 7%, with tourism revenue of around 22.25 billion baht, also up 8%.

TAT said it remained confident that Songkran would be one of the key drivers of Thailand’s tourism industry, serving as an important mechanism for generating income, widening economic opportunity and strengthening the country’s image as a world-class festival destination capable of delivering meaningful and sustainable travel experiences to visitors from around the globe.