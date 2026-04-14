Family Day brings free entry to national parks as Songkran visits near 300,000

Thailand’s national parks are opening their gates free of charge to Thai visitors on April 14, Family Day, after visitor numbers during the first three days of Songkran surged to nearly 300,000 nationwide. Saisudjai Chunchaowarit, director of the National Parks Office, said cumulative visitor numbers from April 11 to 13 reached 299,666, with 127,340 visits recorded on April 13 alone and more than 21.1 million baht collected in fees over the three-day period.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said the Family Day waiver covers national parks, forest parks, wildlife sanctuaries, non-hunting areas, botanical gardens and arboretums across the country, in a move aimed at encouraging families to spend time together in nature.

Officials said they had stepped up preparations for family visitors, including site management, stricter safety measures and waste handling under the “take your rubbish home” campaign. Saisudjai said rescue teams and rapid-response units had been placed on 24-hour standby, with extra attention focused on high-risk areas such as fast-flowing waterfalls and steep viewpoints. A total of 29 accidents were reported during the first three days of the holiday period.