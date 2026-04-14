Songkran crowds swamp Silom as New Phran Nok grinds to a halt

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has warned the public to avoid both Silom and New Phran Nok Road after Songkran crowds swelled across the capital, with more than 160,000 people recorded in the city’s busiest celebration zone.

Chadchart visited the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Command Center to monitor the situation during the 2026 Songkran festival and said the overall atmosphere this year was more lively than last year, particularly in Silom, where the number of people joining the water celebrations had risen sharply.





Data gathered through the city’s AI system and smart surveillance cameras showed that Silom remained the most crowded location in Bangkok, with around 162,583 revellers and tourists. That figure was nearly double the level seen during Songkran last year, when the area recorded about 90,000 to 100,000 people.





Despite the heavy crowds, Chadchart dismissed rumours that emergency access had broken down. He said the emergency lane system was still functioning properly and that dedicated routes for ambulances had been clearly arranged. Although the area was densely packed, vehicles were still able to move in line with traffic management and crowd dispersal efforts.

This year, the BMA has stepped up safety measures by deploying more advanced technology to monitor crowds and support police operations. These measures include face recognition cameras linked to real-time criminal databases, real-time checkpoints working alongside police officers to screen individuals entering and leaving festival zones, and crowd analysis systems designed to assess density and movement in order to prevent dangerous overcrowding or stampedes.