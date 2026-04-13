Khao San Road Songkran day one draws more than 100,000 visitors

At the Songkran 2026 water celebrations on Khao San Road on Monday (April 13), tourists began streaming into the area from around noon to join the water play.

Most of them were foreign tourists rather than Thai visitors.

Police set up a screening point at the Chakraphong Road entrance to screen tourists entering the area, with strict checks for weapons and illegal items.

Today also marked the first day that the full screening system was in place, and pedestrian movement on Khao San Road was adjusted to a one-way system to prevent overcrowding in the area.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, together with Pol Col Ekkaphop Tanprayoon and Pol Col Niphon Nithikarunlert, superintendent of Chanasongkhram Police Station, inspected orderliness on Khao San Road after the screening point was opened to allow tourists into the area.