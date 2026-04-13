Songkran Revellers Warned of 15-Year Prison Terms for Sexual Harassment

The Court of Justice issues a stark warning as new laws come into force, targeting both physical assault and verbal harassment during the water festival.



Thai authorities are taking a zero-tolerance approach to misconduct during this year’s Songkran festivities, warning that sexual harassment and indecent assault could lead to up to 15 years in prison.

The spokesperson for the Court of Justice, Suriyan Hongwilai, urged the public to celebrate with respect for bodily autonomy.

He emphasised that participating in the water festival does not constitute "implied consent" for physical contact. The warning follows the implementation of strict new legislation designed to curb systemic harassment during public holidays.

The Cost of Indecent Assault

Under Section 278 of the Criminal Code, any act of groping or touching private parts under the guise of applying powder or splashing water is classified as "indecent assault".

General Offences: Perpetrators face up to 10 years in prison and fines of 200,000 baht.

Offences Against Minors: Crimes involving children under 15 carry mandatory jail time, regardless of consent. If force or threats are used against a child, the penalty escalates to 15 years’ imprisonment and a 300,000 baht fine.

