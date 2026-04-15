Songkran 2026 proves Thai soft power appeal with embassy backing

Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy government spokeswoman, said this year’s Songkran celebrations had been staged on a grand scale, reflecting the strength of Thai Songkran as a UNESCO-recognised cultural heritage tradition.

Thai Songkran is a tradition that is acknowledged worldwide and is able to bring people from across the globe together through culture, tradition and enjoyment, she explained.

She said 42 foreign embassies in Thailand, including those of the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, India, Belgium, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Australia and the United States, had joined in producing promotional content that conveyed the charm of Thailand through creative and contemporary perspectives.