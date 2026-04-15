Songkran 2026 proves Thai soft power appeal with embassy backing

Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy government spokeswoman, said this year’s Songkran celebrations had been staged on a grand scale, reflecting the strength of Thai Songkran as a UNESCO-recognised cultural heritage tradition.
Thai Songkran is a tradition that is acknowledged worldwide and is able to bring people from across the globe together through culture, tradition and enjoyment, she explained.
She said 42 foreign embassies in Thailand, including those of the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, India, Belgium, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Australia and the United States, had joined in producing promotional content that conveyed the charm of Thailand through creative and contemporary perspectives.
Leading international media outlets such as AP, Reuters, Euronews and Xinhua also reported extensively on the large crowds taking part in water festivities at key locations, including Khao San Road in Bangkok, portraying Songkran as one of the world’s biggest and most vibrant festivals.
The coverage reflected not only the festive atmosphere, but also the blend of traditional culture and modern celebration. Newswire, a North American outlet, also praised Thailand’s Songkran festival as a “world water festival”, underscoring its growing role in driving the country’s economy and tourism.
Rachada added that Thailand’s safety measures had also been highlighted internationally, including efforts to regulate appropriate behaviour, prevent accidents and create a safe environment for both the public and tourists.
The Straits Times, for example, reported on Thailand’s “10 rules” for safe water play, including prohibitions on sexual harassment, applying powder without consent, and the use of high-pressure water guns, reflecting international-standard event management.
Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand projected that overall tourism during the Songkran holiday period from April 11 to 15 would generate more than 30.35 billion baht in revenue.
Of that total, around 500,000 foreign tourists were expected to contribute about 8.1 billion baht, up 6% from the same period last year.
Rachada said the government remained committed to promoting Thailand’s cultural wisdom heritage while positioning Songkran as a tool for creating economic and social opportunities.
The aim, she added, is to spread those opportunities across every region and strengthen Thailand’s competitiveness on the global stage.