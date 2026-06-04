Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2026 set to showcase wellness tourism

At the event, international tourism operators will hold business talks with 428 Thai tourism operators, including hotels and accommodation providers, tour companies, attractions, entertainment businesses, golf courses, travel technology providers, wellness resorts and hospitals.

Some of the participating businesses have received tourism standards awards from TAT, including TAT STAR under the Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs), CF Hotels members, and businesses that have received The Thailand Tourism Awards (TTA).

The event is expected to generate more than 15,400 business-matching appointments, reflecting positive signs in the global tourism market and strong business opportunities for Thailand’s tourism industry this year.

In addition to B2B business negotiations, the event will feature key activities such as Thailand Tourism Update, which will present Thai tourism products and services to the global market, and TTM Talk, a seminar platform on medical and wellness tourism under the theme “Healing is the New Luxury”.

There will also be public relations activities and various showcase demonstrations by TAT and partner agencies.

Other key events include the TTM+ 2026 Opening Ceremony & Welcome Reception on June 10, 2026, at Alexa Beach Club Pattaya, and Pattaya Night on June 11, 2026, at Columbia Pictures Aquaverse.

TTM+ 2026 will also include Pre Tour activities on June 10, 2026, which have attracted strong interest from international tourism operators. Registration for all seven routes is already full.

Participants will experience various forms of Thai tourism, including nature, lifestyle, golf, yacht cruising and local community tourism in Chon Buri province.

Meanwhile, Post Tour activities from June 13-16, 2026, will take participants to five regions across Thailand through five tourism routes: Rayong-Chanthaburi, Prachin Buri-Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Pathom-Kanchanaburi, Surat Thani-Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Chiang Rai.

These routes are intended to create opportunities for international operators to develop new tour packages and help distribute income to tourism areas nationwide in a concrete way. They will also reinforce Thailand’s image as a destination offering meaningful and inspiring travel experiences to visitors from around the world.

In terms of innovation and sustainability, TTM+ 2026 will use digital systems and smart platforms to enhance the overall experience for participants.

These include a Pre-Scheduled Appointment Matching system for business negotiations and the TAGTHAi application, which will provide international participants with convenient access to tourism information, payment services and other event-related services.

The event will also be run under the concept of a Sustainable Event, with measures to reduce resource use, collect carbon footprint data and follow a Zero Waste to Landfills approach. This will include a comprehensive waste-management system, waste separation, and the donation of surplus food and usable materials to schools and communities in the area, helping reduce environmental impact and create sustainable benefits for surrounding society.

Another major highlight this year is the presentation of the Thailand Event Hub concept through the Thailand Pavilion, alongside promotion of world-class events such as Tomorrowland Thailand.

This reflects Thailand’s new direction in driving the tourism industry through global events, attracting quality tourists from around the world and creating long-term added value for Thailand’s tourism economy.

The Thailand Pavilion will also present wellness tourism routes from Thailand’s five regions through demonstrations and hands-on experiential marketing activities.

It will create a holistic Sensory Experience, conveying Thailand’s charm through all five senses: sight, taste, smell, sound and touch. Examples include a Visual Experience showcasing signature Thai fruits and a Taste Experience featuring local food tastings in the form of amuse-bouche, or one-bite experiences.

TAT is confident that TTM+ 2026 will be an important platform for creating business opportunities and elevating Thailand’s tourism image on the world stage by presenting valuable travel experiences and distinctive Thai charm.

The event is also expected to distribute benefits to operators, communities and related sectors nationwide, helping drive Thailand’s tourism industry towards balanced, strong and sustainable long-term growth.