Government eyes Andaman tourism reform through Phuket Model

The government, led by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, is pressing ahead with the Phuket Model as a systematic approach to tackling state land encroachment, improving the management of tourism areas and developing infrastructure.
According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana, key measures include resolving long-running land encroachment cases in Sirinat National Park and preparing a new Boat Taxi service to connect Patong with Phuket International Airport in around 30 minutes.
The government aims to turn the Phuket Model into a successful prototype before expanding it to key Andaman tourism provinces, including Phang Nga and Krabi, to enhance the quality of Thai tourism and generate sustainable income for local communities.
Crackdown on unlawful land documents in Sirinat
Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin has visited Sirinat National Park in Phuket to follow up on land encroachment cases and closely monitor progress.
The park currently has around 20 pending cases involving encroachment and offences related to state land. The ministry has instructed officials to pursue legal action to the fullest extent.
For cases in which court rulings have become final but the revocation of unlawfully issued title documents is still in process, the ministry has coordinated with the Department of Lands to speed up proceedings. Most of the disputed plots are large land parcels in prime locations, and the government aims to return them for public benefit.
The ministry stressed that the law would be enforced seriously, adding that no influential figure or interest group would be allowed to stand above the law.
Beaches to be reorganised and restored
The government is also preparing to deploy officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to restore the landscape and reorganise beach areas inside Sirinat National Park.
The planned work includes removing abandoned structures, clearing weeds, arranging boats left in the area and restoring the natural beauty of the beaches.
Shops and beach activities will also be reorganised to ensure they are clean, safe and compliant with national park regulations.
The government will work with local administrative organisations to develop coastal areas into public spaces for exercise and recreation.
Boat Taxi to link Patong with Phuket airport
As part of efforts to improve the travel experience and reduce congestion, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is preparing to push forward a pier construction and water transport project, known as the Boat Taxi, using the budget of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.
The service would allow tourists travelling from Patong to Phuket International Airport to complete the journey in around 30 minutes. At present, the same route can take more than two hours during heavy traffic.
The Boat Taxi project is expected not only to reduce travel time for tourists but also to distribute income to coastal communities and create a faster, more convenient transport alternative.
Model to expand to Phang Nga and Krabi
Lalida concluded that the prime minister wants the Phuket Model to serve as a prototype for resolving old problems and preventing new ones.
Once the model proves successful, the government plans to expand it to key Andaman tourism provinces, including Phang Nga and Krabi, to improve the quality of Thai tourism and generate sustainable income for local communities.