TAT and Grab launch Grab Amazing Thai Rares with LingOrm to target Gen Z travellers

WEDNESDAY, JULY 01, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
TAT and Grab launch Grab Amazing Thai Rares with LingOrm to target Gen Z travellers

TAT and Grab tap LingOrm for a fandom tourism campaign targeting Thai Gen Z travellers and Chinese fans across 55 destinations, hidden gems and cultural festivals

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Grab Thailand have launched a major tourism campaign featuring LingOrm, aiming to attract Thai Gen Z travellers and Chinese fans while promoting emerging destinations across the country.

The “Grab Amazing Thai Rares” campaign is designed to stimulate travel in the second half of the year by highlighting lesser-known attractions, local food favourites and cultural festivals, especially in 55 emerging tourism cities.

The campaign also extends Thailand’s fandom tourism strategy by using LingOrm’s appeal as Friends of Grab to inspire fans and younger travellers to explore new destinations beyond mainstream tourist routes.

Grab is also introducing a three-language travel guidebook in Thai, English and Chinese, featuring food and travel recommendations across 11 destinations linked to TAT’s “Feel All the Feelings” campaign. The initiative is intended to encourage check-ins, local travel and community spending.
 

TAT and Grab launch Grab Amazing Thai Rares with LingOrm to target Gen Z travellers

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency remains committed to promoting domestic travel and inspiring Thais to discover the charm of destinations across the country, from major cities to emerging tourism cities and hidden gems.

TAT and Grab launch Grab Amazing Thai Rares with LingOrm to target Gen Z travellers

She said these destinations reflect local identity and character, meeting the needs of modern travellers who seek more meaningful experiences, deeper cultural learning and fresh perspectives on local ways of life.

Thapanee said the partnership with Grab would help raise awareness and stimulate travel, particularly among Thai tourists, while also reaching foreign visitors interested in experiencing Thailand through a new generation of artists such as LingOrm, who have a strong following both in Thailand and overseas.

She added that Grab’s role as a widely used and trusted platform among Thai users and foreign tourists would help improve travel convenience, encourage spending in tourism areas and support income distribution to local businesses and communities in a sustainable way.

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, country managing director of Grab Thailand, said Grab, as an official strategic partner of TAT, continues to develop its platform to support convenient and safe travel for tourists.

She said the company has also carried out campaigns that support tourism and help stimulate local economies in line with government policy.

Last year, Grab partnered with TAT on the “Travel across Thailand, Enjoy More, Trust Grab” campaign, marking the first time LingOrm joined as Friends of Grab to promote Thai tourism. The campaign generated strong results in both awareness and service use, recording more than 300 million media impressions and a 48% increase in ride-hailing users in emerging tourism cities.

Chantsuda said this year’s “Grab Amazing Thai Rares” campaign builds on that success by encouraging travellers to discover new dimensions of Thailand, not only through attractions but also through local food and cultural festivals.

She said the campaign aligns with the Amazing Thailand brand and continues to use LingOrm’s strong fan base in Thailand and abroad, particularly among Thai Gen Z travellers and Chinese fans, to reinforce fandom tourism as a tangible driver of the tourism economy.
 

TAT and Grab launch Grab Amazing Thai Rares with LingOrm to target Gen Z travellers
 

Key highlights of the “Grab Amazing Thai Rares” campaign 

A new advertising campaign, “Go deeper into Thailand’s emerging destinations”, featuring LingOrm as Friends of Grab. The campaign promotes travel to key destinations across Thailand, local food favourites and cultural festivals, with a focus on 55 emerging tourism cities.

  • Integrated marketing through out-of-home media, in-app media, online platforms and digital channels in Thailand and overseas.
  • The “AMAZING” promo code, offering discounts of up to 120 baht on Grab services in 55 provinces, covering ride-hailing, food and goods delivery, and parcel delivery until September 6, 2026.
  • The “Grab Amazing Thai Rares 2026 Travel Guidebook”, available in print and digital formats in Thai, English and Chinese.
  • The guidebook recommends attractions, local restaurants and festivals in 11 destinations: Phang Nga, Rayong, Udon Thani, Phetchabun, Tak, Nan, Phayao, Lampang, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai and Bangkok.
  • The guidebook will be distributed through key tourist touchpoints, including Grab ride-hailing service booths, TAT tourism information booths at major airports, TAT provincial offices, Grab restaurant partners and railway stations in various provinces.

The “Go deeper into Thailand’s emerging destinations” activity, giving Thai and foreign travellers and fans the chance to join exclusive trips with LingOrm.

The activity will select 50 lucky winners for two exclusive travel experiences with LingOrm.

  1. For the first trip, 30 winners will be selected to travel with LingOrm, visit tourist attractions and enjoy local food. Participants can join by entering a code to vote for the region they most want to visit when using Grab services across Thailand’s 77 provinces.
  2. For the second trip, 20 winners who use Grab services specifically in the 55 emerging tourism cities will be selected for a special close-up travel experience with LingOrm.

The campaign runs until September 6, 2026.

The Nation Editorial Team

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