TAT and Grab launch Grab Amazing Thai Rares with LingOrm to target Gen Z travellers

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Grab Thailand have launched a major tourism campaign featuring LingOrm, aiming to attract Thai Gen Z travellers and Chinese fans while promoting emerging destinations across the country.

The “Grab Amazing Thai Rares” campaign is designed to stimulate travel in the second half of the year by highlighting lesser-known attractions, local food favourites and cultural festivals, especially in 55 emerging tourism cities.

The campaign also extends Thailand’s fandom tourism strategy by using LingOrm’s appeal as Friends of Grab to inspire fans and younger travellers to explore new destinations beyond mainstream tourist routes.

Grab is also introducing a three-language travel guidebook in Thai, English and Chinese, featuring food and travel recommendations across 11 destinations linked to TAT’s “Feel All the Feelings” campaign. The initiative is intended to encourage check-ins, local travel and community spending.







TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency remains committed to promoting domestic travel and inspiring Thais to discover the charm of destinations across the country, from major cities to emerging tourism cities and hidden gems.