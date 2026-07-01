The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Grab Thailand have launched a major tourism campaign featuring LingOrm, aiming to attract Thai Gen Z travellers and Chinese fans while promoting emerging destinations across the country.
The “Grab Amazing Thai Rares” campaign is designed to stimulate travel in the second half of the year by highlighting lesser-known attractions, local food favourites and cultural festivals, especially in 55 emerging tourism cities.
The campaign also extends Thailand’s fandom tourism strategy by using LingOrm’s appeal as Friends of Grab to inspire fans and younger travellers to explore new destinations beyond mainstream tourist routes.
Grab is also introducing a three-language travel guidebook in Thai, English and Chinese, featuring food and travel recommendations across 11 destinations linked to TAT’s “Feel All the Feelings” campaign. The initiative is intended to encourage check-ins, local travel and community spending.
TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency remains committed to promoting domestic travel and inspiring Thais to discover the charm of destinations across the country, from major cities to emerging tourism cities and hidden gems.
She said these destinations reflect local identity and character, meeting the needs of modern travellers who seek more meaningful experiences, deeper cultural learning and fresh perspectives on local ways of life.
Thapanee said the partnership with Grab would help raise awareness and stimulate travel, particularly among Thai tourists, while also reaching foreign visitors interested in experiencing Thailand through a new generation of artists such as LingOrm, who have a strong following both in Thailand and overseas.
She added that Grab’s role as a widely used and trusted platform among Thai users and foreign tourists would help improve travel convenience, encourage spending in tourism areas and support income distribution to local businesses and communities in a sustainable way.
Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, country managing director of Grab Thailand, said Grab, as an official strategic partner of TAT, continues to develop its platform to support convenient and safe travel for tourists.
She said the company has also carried out campaigns that support tourism and help stimulate local economies in line with government policy.
Last year, Grab partnered with TAT on the “Travel across Thailand, Enjoy More, Trust Grab” campaign, marking the first time LingOrm joined as Friends of Grab to promote Thai tourism. The campaign generated strong results in both awareness and service use, recording more than 300 million media impressions and a 48% increase in ride-hailing users in emerging tourism cities.
Chantsuda said this year’s “Grab Amazing Thai Rares” campaign builds on that success by encouraging travellers to discover new dimensions of Thailand, not only through attractions but also through local food and cultural festivals.
She said the campaign aligns with the Amazing Thailand brand and continues to use LingOrm’s strong fan base in Thailand and abroad, particularly among Thai Gen Z travellers and Chinese fans, to reinforce fandom tourism as a tangible driver of the tourism economy.
A new advertising campaign, “Go deeper into Thailand’s emerging destinations”, featuring LingOrm as Friends of Grab. The campaign promotes travel to key destinations across Thailand, local food favourites and cultural festivals, with a focus on 55 emerging tourism cities.
The “Go deeper into Thailand’s emerging destinations” activity, giving Thai and foreign travellers and fans the chance to join exclusive trips with LingOrm.
The activity will select 50 lucky winners for two exclusive travel experiences with LingOrm.
The campaign runs until September 6, 2026.