India launches 30-day free e-Tourist visas for Thai nationals

Thai nationals need to apply for the e-Tourist visa via the portal: https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html, the post said.

“Under this new arrangement, the e-Tourist visa will be issued without any visa fee,” said the embassy. “This will be in effect for six months, until December 31, 2024 or until further notice.”

Last year, the Thai government had approved visa-free entry for passport holders from several countries/territories in a bid to boost tourism, including China, Kazakhstan, Taiwan and India.

Indian travellers are allowed visa-free entry into Thailand until November 11, 2024, for a maximum 30-day stay.