Kim Jong-un’s 12 y.o. daughter under succession training: lawmaker

“(According to the National Intelligence Service,) Kim Ju-ae is being suggested as the most likely successor in the regime, as her succession training is currently underway,” said Rep. Lee Seong-kweun of the ruling People Power Party, who attended the meeting Monday where officials of intelligence authorities testified.
This is in line with the National Intelligence Service’s view of Kim Ju-ae as the likely successor in January.
Pyongyang is keenly aware of the North Korean people’s reaction to Kim Ju-ae’s public appearances, leading the regime to adjust the frequency of her media exposure, noted the two-term lawmaker.
Kim Ju-ae last appeared before North Korean state media in May, for the first time in two months, as she accompanied her father at the opening of the newly built Jonwi Street in Pyongyang. She has made 29 public appearances since November 2022, including seven appearances this year.
Another lawmaker who attended the committee meeting, Rep. Park Sun-won of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, said Monday that the North Korean state media’s reference to Kim Ju-ae as “Hyangdo” indicates that she is ahead of her siblings in North Korea’s succession planning, but he did not rule out the possibility that one of her siblings could move to the forefront later on.
Meanwhile, conservative lawmaker Lee also revealed that Kim Jong-un’s health has deteriorated. He said Kim Jong-un weighs about 140 kilograms and his body mass index is around 45, way above the upper end of the desirable range of 25.
South Korea’s intelligence authorities are closely monitoring the North Korean leader’s health-related data, as Kim, 40, who already has shown symptoms of hypertension and diabetes since his early 30s, is prone to cardiovascular disease if no actions are taken to improve his health condition, according to Rep. Lee.
Park of the Democratic Party said the North Korean leader’s health problems may stem from stress, as well as excessive smoking and drinking.
Son Ji-Hyoung
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network