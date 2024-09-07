A million people are relocated as Typhoon Yagi makes 2 landfalls in southern China

The Hainan province’s meteorological service said Yagi, which earlier packed winds of up to about 245 kph (152 mph) near its centre, made landfall in the tropical vacation island’s Wenchang city at around 4:20 p.m.

China’s national meteorological authorities said Yagi was the strongest autumn typhoon to have landed in China. It made a second landfall in Xuwen County in neighbouring Guangdong province on Friday night.

Ahead of the afternoon landfall, nearly 420,000 residents were relocated in Hainan, and so were more than half a million people in Guangdong, state media said.

The storm brought heavy rain across most of Hainan and some areas faced power outages. Strong winds buffeted the province’s iconic coconut trees. People built sandbag barriers outside buildings to guard against possible floods and reinforced their windows with tape, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported.

State media said classes, work, transportation and businesses had been suspended in parts of the province as early as Wednesday evening. Some tourist attractions were closed and all flights at three airports on the island were expected to be grounded on Friday.