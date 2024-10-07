FAO Asia-Pacific calls for urgent action to protect ‘Right to Foods’  

Collective action: a unified approach to food security

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu has highlighted that “The right to foods will not in itself fill stomachs or put more diverse diets on plates. But it does help frame our collective aspirations for the kind of just and equitable world we want to live in. It creates concrete obligations for governments and key partners to fulfil, and it should encourage all of us to do our part to ensure it is realized.”

FAO plays a key role in addressing the complex challenge of strengthening agrifood systems. Its State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report, produced with UN agencies, provides crucial updates on food security, nutrition, and the affordability of healthy diets. In addition, FAO has partnered with Member Countries to develop dietary guidelines that inform policies on food, health, and agriculture, and to promote nutrition education.

FAO’s Kim emphasized that "the gap between the right to food and reality can only be bridged by action. We must act now to strengthen the right to food across the Asia-Pacific."

Governments are urged to incentivize the production and sale of nutritious foods, ensuring access to healthy diets for all, especially the most vulnerable. Consumer organizations must also advocate for the rights of consumers in negotiations with the food industry and governments.

“The cost of neglecting the right to food is immense," said Kim. "If we are committed to leaving no one behind, action cannot wait. We must transform our agrifood systems to be more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable while respecting traditional food cultures and personal preferences."

The actions and investments of today will shape our future, and the discussions and partnerships will continue as FAO approaches its International Soil and Water Forum 2024, co-organized with the Royal Thai Government in December. This forum will sustain the momentum of global and regional efforts, driving forward urgent actions needed to protect our natural resources and secure a more resilient agrifood system for future generations.