South Korea’s fitness craze meets reality as gyms shut down in record numbers

South Korea’s once-booming fitness industry is in crisis. Despite the country’s social media-driven body culture, gyms are shutting down at an unprecedented rate.

In 2024 alone, 553 fitness centres closed, a 26.8 % increase from the previous year and the highest number recorded since data collection began in 1990. Many struggling gyms are now looking for new owners, while fraudulent closures leave prepaid customers without refunds.

Gym closures surpass pandemic-era shutdowns.

According to Local Business Permit Data from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the wave of closures is even worse than during the Covid-19 pandemic, when government restrictions forced shutdowns. In comparison, 430 gyms closed in 2020 and 402 in 2021, yet last year’s numbers surpassed both. At least 36 more gyms have already closed in early 2025.