Strong 5.1 magnitude aftershock strikes Myanmar near Mandalay

The report stated that the aftershock occurred near Mandalay, following a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit the country on Friday afternoon.
However, no damage has been reported from this aftershock.
The Seismological Bureau of the Meteorological Department reported on Sunday that a total of 169 aftershocks occurred after Myanmar was struck by an 8.2-magnitude earthquake on Friday.
The bureau stated that as of 1 pm on Sunday, a total of 169 aftershocks had been detected, ranging from magnitudes 1 to 7.
The main earthquake took place at 1.20 pm on Friday, with the epicentre located near Mandalay.
According to the bureau, the 169 aftershocks were categorised into the following magnitude levels: