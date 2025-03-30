Strong 5.1 magnitude aftershock strikes Myanmar near Mandalay

The Seismological Bureau of the Meteorological Department reported on Sunday that a total of 169 aftershocks occurred after Myanmar was struck by an 8.2-magnitude earthquake on Friday.

The bureau stated that as of 1 pm on Sunday, a total of 169 aftershocks had been detected, ranging from magnitudes 1 to 7.

The main earthquake took place at 1.20 pm on Friday, with the epicentre located near Mandalay.