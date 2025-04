After Harvard rejects US demands, President Trump adds new threat

Like Columbia, he said Harvard had worked to fight antisemitism and other prejudice on its campus while preserving academic freedoms and the right to protest.

Hours after Garber's letter, the Trump administration's Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism said it was freezing more than $2 billion in contracts and grants to Harvard, the country's oldest and richest university. The administration did not respond to questions about which grants and contracts had been cut, and Harvard did not respond to a request for comment.

Some Columbia professors have sued the Trump administration, saying the grant terminations violated Title VI and their constitutional speech and due process rights. A federal judge in New York ordered the Trump administration to reply by May 1.

After reading the Harvard president's letter, Columbia's interim president, Claire Shipman, said in a statement on Monday night that Columbia will continue "good faith discussions" and "constructive dialogue" with the US Justice Department's antisemitism task force.

"We would reject any agreement in which the government dictates what we teach, research, or who we hire," she wrote.

SUPPORT FROM OTHER SCHOOLS

A few of Harvard's peer institutions lent support on Tuesday to the school's stand against the Trump administration.

"Princeton stands with Harvard," Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber wrote on social media, encouraging people to read the Harvard president's rebuke of the government's demands.

Stanford University President Jonathan Levin and Provost Jenny Martinez said in a statement that they fully backed Harvard.

"Harvard's objections to the letter it received are rooted in the American tradition of liberty, a tradition essential to our country's universities, and worth defending," the pair wrote.

They added that while universities need to "address legitimate concerns with humility and openness", it's clear that "the way to bring about constructive change is not by destroying the nation's capacity for scientific research..."

On Monday, a group of US universities, including Princeton and the University of Illinois, sued the Department of Energy over steep cuts to federal research funding in areas like advanced nuclear technology, cybersecurity and novel radioactive drugs.

Trump, who took office on January 20, faces court challenges to his immigration policies and pushback from state attorneys general against his firing of government workers and suspension of trillions of dollars in federal grants, loans and financial support.

In other cases and related developments on Tuesday:

* A US judge said there was no evidence the Trump administration had tried to secure the return of a man illegally deported to El Salvador, but said she would not hold the government in contempt of court for now.

* A judge in Washington blocked most of Trump's executive order targeting law firm Susman Godfrey, dealing the Trump administration a new legal setback in its campaign against firms he disfavors. Judge Loren AliKhan noted that several other firms have made deals with Trump after he began targeting the legal industry, saying she wished they were not "capitulating" to what she called government coercion.

* More students living in the United States are applying to Canadian universities or expressing interest in studying north of the border as Trump cuts federal funding to universities and revokes foreign student visas.

Reuters