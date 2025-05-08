Global leaders fear full-scale war as India-Pakistan tensions escalate over Kashmir

Tensions flared once again between the two South Asian nuclear powers when the Indian government announced a military operation in Pakistan early Wednesday morning. The move was a retaliation for an attack on tourists in Kashmir last month—an incident that occurred in one of the world's most volatile and disputed regions.
Pakistan confirmed that the Indian attack resulted in eight fatalities and stated that it had carried out counterstrikes in response. The escalating situation has sparked deep concern among global leaders and could potentially ignite a new round of hostilities between two nations with nuclear capabilities.
Trump calls for de-escalation
U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the matter, calling it “a sad situation.” He said, “I just heard the news, and I guess many people could have predicted something like this. These two countries have been fighting for decades. I hope it ends quickly.” His statement highlighted the long and troubled history of conflict between India and Pakistan.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the President’s sentiments in a tweet, stating, “I am closely monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan. I agree with the President's hope for a quick resolution and will continue engaging both nations’ leaders to push for a peaceful outcome.”
UN warns against war between nuclear states
A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed grave concern over India's military actions across the Line of Control and international borders. "The Secretary-General urges maximum restraint by both sides. The world cannot afford a military conflict between India and Pakistan," the statement read.
The UN’s tone underscored fears of global consequences should tensions spiral into a full-blown military conflict between two nuclear powers.
Japan and China urge diplomacy to prevent wider conflict
In Asia, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Kashmir and expressed deep concern that the situation could escalate into full-scale military conflict. He urged both nations to exercise restraint and seek resolution through peaceful negotiations to ensure regional stability.
China, a key regional stakeholder, also expressed regret over India's military operation. A spokesperson from China’s Foreign Ministry stated, “China regrets India’s military action this morning and is deeply concerned about the ongoing situation. We urge both sides to prioritize peace and stability, remain calm, and avoid any actions that could worsen tensions.”
Israel sides with India, supports right to self-defense
In contrast to the global calls for restraint, Israel voiced strong support for India. Reuven Azar, Israel’s Ambassador to India, stated, “Israel supports India's right for self-defense. Terrorists should know there's no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.”
This stance reflects the longstanding security cooperation between Israel and India, and Israel’s firm position on counterterrorism.
Kashmir tensions ripple globally amid nuclear risks
Though the conflict began with localized violence in Kashmir, its ripple effects have quickly expanded. The Kashmir region, long a flashpoint for Indo-Pakistani tensions, remains one of the most dangerous geopolitical hotspots in the world. With both nations possessing nuclear weapons, the current crisis poses a critical threat to global security.
World leaders continue to voice a unified plea for restraint and dialogue. As history has repeatedly shown, in war—especially one involving nuclear powers—there are no true winners, only devastating losses that the world can no longer afford to bear.