Global leaders fear full-scale war as India-Pakistan tensions escalate over Kashmir

Tensions flared once again between the two South Asian nuclear powers when the Indian government announced a military operation in Pakistan early Wednesday morning. The move was a retaliation for an attack on tourists in Kashmir last month—an incident that occurred in one of the world's most volatile and disputed regions.

Pakistan confirmed that the Indian attack resulted in eight fatalities and stated that it had carried out counterstrikes in response. The escalating situation has sparked deep concern among global leaders and could potentially ignite a new round of hostilities between two nations with nuclear capabilities.



Trump calls for de-escalation

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the matter, calling it “a sad situation.” He said, “I just heard the news, and I guess many people could have predicted something like this. These two countries have been fighting for decades. I hope it ends quickly.” His statement highlighted the long and troubled history of conflict between India and Pakistan.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the President’s sentiments in a tweet, stating, “I am closely monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan. I agree with the President's hope for a quick resolution and will continue engaging both nations’ leaders to push for a peaceful outcome.”