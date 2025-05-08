Hawaii hikes tourism tax to fund climate and environmental projects

Hawaii has long faced challenges in funding its extensive environmental and conservation responsibilities, from protecting coral reefs and removing invasive plants to ensuring tourists do not disturb wildlife, such as the Hawaiian monk seal.

The state is also tasked with maintaining an extensive trail network, which has seen a rise in foot traffic as more tourists opt for hiking holidays.

A significant funding gap remains. The advocacy group Care for Aina Now has estimated a $561 million (18.40 billion baht) shortfall between Hawaii’s annual conservation funding requirements and current expenditure.

Kāwika Riley, a member of the governor’s Climate Advisory Team, referenced the Hawaiian proverb “A stranger only for a day” to justify the new tax. The saying suggests that after one day, a guest should contribute to the community.

"Nobody is saying that literally our visitors have to come here and start working for us. But what we are saying is that it's important to be part of the solution," Riley said, "It's important to be part of caring for the things you love."

According to Hawaii Public Radio, the so-called "Green Fee" was not the only major legislation passed during this session. Lawmakers also tackled two priorities set earlier in the year: stabilising property insurance and cracking down on illegal fireworks.

One bill allows the state to issue commercial and hurricane insurance policies to condominium associations unable to obtain coverage.

Another measure revises the law on illegal fireworks, making it easier for prosecutors to pursue offenders and increasing criminal penalties in some cases.