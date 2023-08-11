Why the Hawaii wildfires proved so devastating and deadly

" Non-native vegetation can fill in gaps that are usually not areas where you could have a carrier of the fire. So this happens in the western U.S. with grass where you have a sage ecosystem. So shrub land, but a fire spreading from a shrub to shrub is more difficult than a fire spreading from a shrub to the grass carrying it to the next shrub. So invasive grasses can actually cause fires to be easier to spread," Clements said.

Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, said there are ways to limit the risk to residences and other buildings, such as retrofitting ventilation systems to prevent them from ingesting the sparks that perpetuate wildfires.

"When you have higher temperatures, you have more evaporation of water. And also you can think of it as plants being thirstier. So plants use more water when the air temperature is higher. So the water that is present tends to disappear more rapidly, disappear from use by plants, disappear from use by humans. Now, the water is still in the global water cycle, but in essence, it's less available to humans and less available to plants as temperatures increase."

"And also, if you rebuild, can you rebuild in ways that are more resistant to future extreme events that will happen? So there's a lot that can be done. Not always easy, not always cheap, but rebuilding structures so that they are more resistant to wildfire. So many structures ignite because sparks moving far in front of the fire front get into the ventilation system of the building and there are ways to construct buildings so that the ventilation systems, it's less easy for the ventilation systems to take up sparks. You can have fire-resistant roofs. You can be doing different things with decks, with materials next to structures. So, I mean, there are possibilities for saying a wildfire is likely to happen in the future, but perhaps buildings don't burn down. Perhaps people can protect themselves better from smoke or have better alert networks, evacuation networks, I mean, all kinds of systems to say if we accept as a society that these events will happen again, how can we best protect ourselves and the things we care about from those events?"

"After a big event like this, a devastating event like this, there's always an in-depth study and analysis of not only the fire behaviour in the weather and the conditions that caused it but what actions did the emergency management take? You know, I mean, I read reports that the 911 system went down. And so, you know, redundancies there need to be implemented. I mean, there's a lot of things that are going to have to change," Clements said.

Reuters